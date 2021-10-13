10 Cities Where Black Americans Are More Successful

A 2021 survey conducted by Smart Asset revealed 10 cities where Black Americans fare best economically in the United States.

The study compared 129 cities across six metrics: median Black household income, Black homeownership rate, Black labor force participation rate, percentage of Black adults with a bachelor’s degree and percentage of business owners who are Black.

Six of the top 10 cities are located in Texas, Florida, and North Carolina.

They performed above the nationwide average showed in the Census data from 2019, which says that the Black household income average is about $43,000, and Black homeownership is 35%.

In the same Census, the average rate of Black Americans who have their bachelor’s degree is 23%, and 2% of businesses are Black-owned in the country on average.

Most of the 10 ten cities on the list showed better rates than the national average unemployment data, concerning Black adults. On average, labor force data in the US shows that as of December 2020, the Black unemployment rate was 3.9%, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data.

“Nationwide, when it comes to wealth and personal finance success, Black Americans generally have less. Black household income is 33% lower than the overall median household income, and the Black homeownership rate is 22 percentage points lower than the general homeownership rate. Though the national picture is less than encouraging, economic outcomes for Black Americans are better in some places than others.” said Smart Asset in a statement published in its website.