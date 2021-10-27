3 Women Who Were Instrumental In Britain’s Black Panther Movement

According to historians, Althea Jones-Lecointe was “one of the most powerful Black women” in the UK at the time, even though she is absent from the historical documents.

The reason? It’s widely believed that she wanted to remain anonymous.

Jones-Lecointe got involved with the fight for equality following a racist incident at the University College London. She was born with activism running in her blood, as her mother was a member of the Women’s League of Trinidad’s Independence Part.

She led BPP following Obi Egbuna’s arrest in 1970 for conspiring to kill six police officers.

One of the most significant incidents of her career was the case of the Mangrove Nine.

At the time, Black people were targeted by police in certain communities throughout London. One of those places was the Mangrove restaurant in Notting Hill.

That’s what prompted a group of 150 Black people to march down to the local police station to protest. Led by Jones-Lecointe, the march turned violent, and chaos followed.

She and eight other members, known as the Mangrove Nine, were arrested facing charges related to inciting a riot.

The trial was Britain’s most influential Black Power trial and lasted for ten weeks. Jones-Lecointe represented herself in court where she successfully exposed the racism of the police who were unable to tell Black people apart.

The Mangrove Nine were acquitted of their charges. This case is known as the first to acknowledge racial hatred from within the London police.