London Has More Statues Of Animals Than It Does Of Women And People Of Color

There are more statues in London of animals than there are of people of color, according to a new study conducted by Art UK.

Britain was built on the backs of Black people, as the practice of slave trading made it the wealthy country it’s known for today. That’s why it’s disturbing to know its capital city barely has statues to commemorate people of color and their contributions.

People of color represent only 1% of the city’s estimated 1,500 sculptures, while women of color account for 0.2%, a commission found.

That’s a stark difference compared to the 20% that is dedicated to men and the more than 79% dedicated to “named people,” the report says.

The research from Art UK is partially funded by London City Hall and is the first comprehensive audit of public sculpture and monuments across the capital, as reported in The Independent.

Analysts have reportedly been collecting data since 2017 but London mayor Sadiq Khan launched a commission to look into the future of landmarks in the U.K. capital following global protests in 2020 after the death of George Floyd.

Black Lives Matter protesters in Bristol, UK, pulled down a statue of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston before throwing it into the River Avon.

The commission for Diversity in the Public Realm established a $1.3 million “Untold Stories” fund in an effort o diversify London’s landmarks and monuments, so they better reflect the multicultural population.

“London’s diversity is its greatest strength, but for far too long our capital’s statues, street names, and buildings have only shown a limited perspective on our city’s complex history,” Mayor Khan, stated. “I’m determined to do everything I can to ensure our public realm presents a more complete picture of everyone who has made London the incredible city it is today.”