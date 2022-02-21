Multiple passengers aboard a Carnival Valor cruise ship reported witnessing a woman jump from the ship’s balcony into the Gulf of Mexico after being detained by security officers following a disturbance with another passenger.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 16 on a cruise en route to New Orleans from Cozumel, Mexico. Cell phone footage captured by onlookers on board showed the 32-year-old woman, who has not been publicly identified, being restrained by three officers near the ship’s pool area. She can be heard yelling “Alicia” before being escorted away by security with her hands behind her back. It’s unclear whether she had been handcuffed or not. In the same video, passengers are seen looking overboard as many could be heard detailing that the woman had jumped. A male passenger is overheard saying that buoys had been thrown out in an attempt to rescue the woman and that the ship was turning around.