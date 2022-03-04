Visiting Dubai: The Gulf City-State Removes PCR Test Requirement For Fully-Vaccinated Tourists

Good news for those who are visiting Dubai this year. The country’s government announced that fully-vaccinated tourists arriving in this Gulf city-state will no longer be required to show a negative PCR test as the emirate loosens Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Now, passengers will only need to show an approved vaccination certificate, complete with QR code on arrival.

Dubai’s authorities also informed the wearing of masks outdoors is now optional in the country along with the decision made throughout the UAE region. However, wearing face masks is still mandatory within indoor public spaces.

However, PCR requirements will remain in place for unvaccinated travellers, who will need to provide a negative PCR test conducted within 48 hours of departure

Additionally, all entry procedures for the UAE will apply to land ports from March 3 according to the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA). The authority advises “those coming through land ports to undergo a PCR test within 24 hours of arriving in the country, specifically those who plan to stay in the country for over 72 hours”.

Following Dubai’s decision of easing COVID-19 measures, Emirates said passengers visiting Dubai would now only need proof of vaccination, rather than a negative PCR test.

The news comes as the United Arab Emirates sees a significant decrease in Covid-19 cases combined with high vaccination and booster jab rates.

With the decision of easing capacity and social distancing restrictions imposed during the days of the Covid-19 outbreak, hotels, restaurants, malls, cinemas are reopening their business, expecting to see the return of international tourists.

In 2021, over seven million foreign tourists visited Dubai, marking a “remarkable turnaround” despite some travel restrictions, said the local government during the Expo world fair. held in February. The figure represented an increase of 32% compared to 2020, the first full year of the Covid-19 pandemic, Dubai’s economy and tourism department said in a press release.