Dockworkers at 36 U.S. East and Gulf Coast ports have gone on strike, threatening to disrupt the nation’s supply chain. This port workers strike marks the first such action by the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) since 1977. It will potentially impact half of the country’s ocean shipping capacity.

The strike commenced early Tuesday after negotiations between the ILA, representing approximately 45,000 dockworkers, and the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) reached an impasse. The primary points of contention revolve around wages and concerns about automation in the ports.

What The Dockworkers Want

The ILA is pushing for substantial wage increases, citing the need to keep pace with inflation. They also seek protections against automation, which they fear could threaten jobs. Conversely, the USMX has offered a package that includes a 50% wage increase over six years, tripled employer contributions to retirement plans, and strengthened healthcare options. However, the union has rejected this offer, stating it falls short of their members’ demands.

The strike’s timing, just weeks ahead of the holiday shopping season, has raised concerns about its potential economic impact. If prolonged, the work stoppage could lead to disruptions in the supply chain. Anything from bananas and other perishables to consumer electronics and automobiles might see price spikes and shortages due to these interruptions.

How Companies Will Handle The Chaos Caused By The US Port Workers Strike

In anticipation of the strike, many companies have been developing contingency plans. Costco, for instance, has been pre-shipping some products to ensure holiday goods arrive early, Reuters reports. Other retailers and manufacturers are diversifying their shipping routes, with some shifting cargo to West Coast ports to mitigate potential disruptions.

This port strike is part of a larger trend of increased labor activism in the United States. In recent years, high-profile strikes and labor disputes have occurred across various sectors, including the auto industry, Hollywood, and the hospitality sector. This surge in union activity reflects growing worker dissatisfaction with wages and working conditions in an era of rising living costs and rapid technological change.