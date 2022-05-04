Up, Up & Away: Ten Travel Adventures To Embark on This Summer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Morton Arboretum (@mortonarb)

Located in Lisle, IL right outside of Chicago, the Morton Arboretum is a public garden and outdoor museum that’s perfect for the nature lover looking for adventure this summer. The garden covers 1,700 acres and contains more than 4,100 species of plants. There’s an incredible grass wall maze for guests to wind through, a slew of exotic trees blooming, hiking trails, and an interactive children’s garden.

The best thing about the Morton Arboretum is the gigantic statues living within the garden grounds. The art pieces are a part of the Human+Nature series created by artist Daniel Popper and include five 15- to 26-foot-tall sculptures. Made of concrete, fiberglass, and steel, these sculptures symbolize the relationship between trees and humans, and guests are invited to reimagine their rapport with nature when experiencing the exhibit.

You can literally get lost in the Morton Arboretum for hours so properly plan out your trip to Chicago so you can spend a full day exploring this natural wonderland.