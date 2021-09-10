These Unique Airbnb Homes Will Change Your Next Vacation

Unique Airbnb homes are a great way to get away from the norm. Not sure where to go on your next vacation? “Perfect.” says the app.

Are you interested in a getaway but not the typical hotels? Open yourself up to experiencing a new adventure. We’ve comprised a list of some amazing stays. If you’re into tiny homes, castles, mansions, treehouses, and private islands you can find an array of options for your next vacation.

A running travel debate on social media during the pandemic has been between hotels vs Airbnb. With travel being restricted and finances affected by the pandemic, people are reconsidering what they value about travel. While hotels and Airbnbs are becoming very competitive in pricing, there are pros and cons to either option. The various styles of homes available on Airbnb are a perk most hotels can’t match. The app offers options like a treehouse in Costa Rica or a container home in Mexico.

If you value rare experiences and want to escape the tourists, consider one of these homes. These unique Airbnb homes will provide an experience to your guests while elevating your vacation. Some of these vacation options are right in the United States. So if you’re planning your next staycation, baecation or group trip there is something here for you.