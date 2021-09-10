Photo Credit: Airbnb.com
These Unique Airbnb Homes Will Change Your Next Vacation
Unique Airbnb homes are a great way to get away from the norm. Not sure where to go on your next vacation? “Perfect.” says the app.
Are you interested in a getaway but not the typical hotels? Open yourself up to experiencing a new adventure. We’ve comprised a list of some amazing stays. If you’re into tiny homes, castles, mansions, treehouses, and private islands you can find an array of options for your next vacation.
A running travel debate on social media during the pandemic has been between hotels vs Airbnb. With travel being restricted and finances affected by the pandemic, people are reconsidering what they value about travel. While hotels and Airbnbs are becoming very competitive in pricing, there are pros and cons to either option. The various styles of homes available on Airbnb are a perk most hotels can’t match. The app offers options like a treehouse in Costa Rica or a container home in Mexico.
If you value rare experiences and want to escape the tourists, consider one of these homes. These unique Airbnb homes will provide an experience to your guests while elevating your vacation. Some of these vacation options are right in the United States. So if you’re planning your next staycation, baecation or group trip there is something here for you.
1. The ATL Treehouse
A treasure in the bayard of Atlanta, the “ATL Treehouse” is usually very booked. This treehouse is perfect for a romantic getaway. It has AC/heat and Wi-Fi. You can even inquire about booking a private chef, mixologist classes, and a massage therapist that provides on-site services.
There is a koi pond, and lots of space on the property to relax. If you’re looking for a glamping experience – this might be the perfect fit for you! What makes this property unique is the proximity to Atlanta, as it is roughly 15 minutes away from the heart of the city. Ideal for a quick trip outside the city or a staycation.
2. Mother Eve Tiny Home at Zion
Mother’s Eve is a tiny home nestled behind Zion National Park in southern Utah. The intentional decor of this tiny home makes it feel right out of a fairytale. It offers some luxury with the home featuring a hot tub, a firepit, and modern appliances.
Make Zion National Park and mountain views your backdrop for a weekend while you explore outdoors.
3. Edelweiss Chalet in Colorado
Looking for a luxurious cabin to host a winter ski trip? Grab your friends and head to Colorado. The Edelweiss Chalet is unique because of its very rare mountain top access. This is heaven for anyone interested in going skiing, snowboarding, or tubing.
You will have panoramic views of the snowcapped mountains, and a hot tub to soak in after a long day in the snow.
4. The Tiki Suite in Key West
Want your own mini private island? This property offers a suite floating on the water. Enjoy your own private slice of paradise at the Tiki Suite. The suite is very minimalist, but this unique glamping experience will not disappoint you.
Feel like you’re drifting away at sea on your relaxing suite on the water. This property provides simplicity and the experience of a boat home. You can see various fishes and even dolphins right from the deck of your suite!
5. The Aurora Yurt in Alaska
Wonder what it would be like to see the aurora lights in person? The Aurora lights, also known as the Northern lights, can only be seen during certain parts of the year and in a few cities around the world.
If you’re unable to visit Finland or Norway, but would like to experience this phenomenon, you should consider Alaska. Some of the best places to see the northern lights offer little to no light pollution and clear skies. Alaska is one of the few places in the world you can see the Northern lights.
This AirBnb is special because it offers the perfect environmental conditions for viewing the aurora lights. Yurt life isn’t for the traveler looking for a glamping trip. Prepared to be cold, these lights are typically spotted during December through March.
6. 6 Kings Villa in Costa Rica
This luxury treehouse was built above the rainforest canopy. It features an infinity pool with views to die for. The breathtaking views is only part of the experience. There are monkeys that may visit the treehouse, and you’ll have views of the Pacific Ocean and Manuel Antonio National Park.
7. LaVilla Teresa Castle in Cuba
This castle in Cuba will have you and your friends living like bosses. What makes this villa stand out is its Old Havana influences infused right into the architecture of the house.
Rent a classic car and ride around Old Havana. You might also enjoy the antique decor and want to sit poolside with a mojito.
8. Container Beach House in Mexico
A container home in the middle of Mexico? If you’re tired of the overpopulated resorts and beaches, try this container home right off the beach.
The house is 100% eco-friendly. While it is one block away from the beach, on the other side of the house you can find pelicans, flamingos, and even crocodiles in the lagoon. This is not your typical travel influencer destination.
9. Crescent Island in Florida
What’s more unique than renting a house on its own private island? This property has even been featured on HGTV.
It is a 4-acre private island in Florida. The property offers a private beach and pool. This home is literally the only one on the island, offering you and your guests complete privacy and exclusivity.
10. Casa Karma Mansion in Mexico
Their listing literally states “expect the unexpected”, so it’s safe to say that your stay here will be unlike any other.
The stay is spectacular, and even includes the services of their staff and personal chef. The private beach, property grounds, and decor will make you feel like you’ve stepped into a romantic movie. While it is a bit on the pricier side, it would serve as the perfect location for a destination wedding like no other.