Washington’s Skagit Valley bursts into color each spring as millions of tulips blanket the countryside in a painterly patchwork of pinks, purples, yellows, and reds. What began as a humble farming tradition has become one of the most celebrated floral events in the United States. The valley draws travelers, photographers, and flower lovers from all over the world.

Thanks to its enticing visuals — widely shared on Instagram and featured in major travel publications — Skagit Valley’s tulip season has become a seasonal bucket-list trip. But with multiple farms, fluctuating bloom times, and limited peak weeks, planning your visit is key. Here’s everything you need to know to make the most of tulip season in Skagit Valley.

Key Details

Skagit Valley, Washington — Tulip fields are located around Mount Vernon and La Conner. Roozengaarde (15867 Beaver Marsh Rd, Mount Vernon, WA 98273) and Tulip Town (15002 Bradshaw Rd, Mount Vernon, WA 98273) are the most popular destinations. Getting There: Skagit Valley is about 60 miles north of Seattle. From Seattle, take I-5 North to Mount Vernon (Exit 226 or 230). By train, Amtrak’s Cascades line stops in Mount Vernon. Rental cars or guided tours are ideal for field-hopping.

Note: Tulip season dates vary yearly depending on the weather. In 2025, blooms are expected from April 5 to May 5.

Essential Tips

Best Times to Visit: Weekday mornings offer the fewest crowds. Peak bloom typically falls in mid-April. Weekends can be packed, especially if the weather’s good.

Both Roozengaarde and Tulip Town require tickets. Buy them online in advance to avoid lines. Credit cards are widely accepted, but having some cash on hand is smart for food vendors or parking at smaller lots. Pro Tips for a Smooth Visit: Start your day early and plan to visit multiple fields. Bring a camera or smartphone with lots of storage. Every angle is photo-worthy. Avoid flying drones unless you’ve obtained special permission. Download the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival map ahead of time: tulipfestival.org.

What To Expect At Skagit Valley Tulip Season

When you arrive in Skagit Valley during tulip season, expect crowds, especially on weekends, but also expect wide-open spaces and some of the most stunning floral views you’ll ever see. The tulip fields aren’t all located in one place. They’re spread across the valley, mainly between Mount Vernon and La Conner. Roozengaarde and Tulip Town are the two central farms open to the public, and both are ticketed.

You’ll need to plan ahead — buy tickets online, check the bloom updates on each farm’s website, and be ready to deal with traffic and full parking lots if you’re coming on a weekend or a sunny day. Expect to walk through both landscaped gardens and open tulip fields. Some paths are paved or mulched, but many are dirt. So, if it’s rained recently, the ground will be muddy. Waterproof boots or sturdy shoes are a good idea. You’ll be walking a lot, often in the open sun, so bring water, sunglasses, and layers for the shifting weather.

There are plenty of photo ops, some clearly designed for it, like the windmill and flower walls at Roozengaarde, or the tractor and murals at Tulip Town. But don’t be surprised if the best photos come from quiet corners of the fields when the light hits just right. Drones are restricted unless you have special permission. The annual Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, held every April, connects the region’s main tulip growers with local artists, food vendors, and cultural happenings.

Roozengaarde: The Showstopper

Arguably the most iconic of the tulip farms, Roozengaarde is known for its perfectly landscaped display gardens and symmetrical rows of tulips that look like a master artist designed them. Operated by Washington Bulb Company, it grows over a million tulips annually. Don’t miss their windmill backdrop and formal gardens near the entrance.

Admission: $15–$17

$15–$17 Parking: Free onsite

Free onsite Highlights: Display garden, massive bloom fields, tulip shop

Tulip Town: Family-Friendly & Artistic

Tulip Town is a family-run farm with a more relaxed atmosphere. Alongside its fields, you’ll find local artwork, a trolley ride through the tulips (weather permitting), a beer and wine garden, and food trucks serving up fresh Pacific Northwest eats.

Admission: $15 for general entry, extra for trolley rides

$15 for general entry, extra for trolley rides Parking: Free

Free Highlights: Indoor mural displays, tractor rides, local food stalls

Self-Guided Drives

Outside the big-name farms, the valley is dotted with smaller growers and wildflower fields that change weekly. Driving through the back roads (between Mount Vernon and La Conner) reveals hidden gems and less crowded spots. Local businesses often set up roadside stands with fresh-cut tulips, bulbs, and bouquets.

What Else To See

Tulip season is just the beginning. Skagit Valley offers scenic drives, charming towns, and delicious local food that round out the experience.

Explore La Conner

Just a few miles from the tulip fields, La Conner is a historic waterfront town full of art galleries, boutiques, and cozy cafes. Stroll along the boardwalk, grab a bite by the Swinomish Channel, and explore the Museum of Northwest Art.

Mount Vernon Street Fair

Coinciding with the Tulip Festival’s peak, the Mount Vernon Street Fair is held in mid-April and features local crafts, live music, and street food galore. It’s the perfect pairing for your floral adventure.

Why You Shouldn’t Miss Skagit Valley Tulip Season

The beauty of the Skagit Valley when the tulips bloom is undeniable. Maybe it’s how the light hits the petals at sunrise, or how the landscape suddenly becomes a rainbow. Perhaps it’s the joy of seeing something so simple turned into a communal celebration of color, culture, and creativity.

Whatever it is, tulip season in Skagit Valley is a reminder that beauty can still stop us in our tracks. And with a little planning and the right timing, your visit can be smooth and rewarding.