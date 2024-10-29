If you’re an outdoorsy person looking to relocate to the west coast, you’ll want to consider Washington State. It has the parks, trails and views that can be more commonly found in the Midwest. Every corner of Washington State has something different to offer from wineries and golf courses to botanical gardens and restaurants. For your visiting and moving pleasure, here are the best seven places to live in Washington state.

Tacoma

William Jacobs

Tacoma is the second largest city in Washington. It provides the city feel without the need for a big city budget. It’s only 45 minutes away from Seattle and has amazing views of Mt. Rainier. Sitting right on the water, this city in Washington is significantly more affordable to live in than and offers views of Mt. Rainier. The median home cost is approximately $460,000 with a median monthly rent of around $1,250.

Spokane

Clay Elliot

Spookane is a laid-back, family town with its own river in a tranquil urban environment. It offers hiking trails, wineries and golf courses. There are also winter resorts within an hour of Spokane if you’re looking to relax into luxury. Similar to Tacoma, the median home cost is $450,000.

Bellevue

Kelly

Another city with a view of Mt. Rainier, Bellevue offers an urban feel that is frequented by young professionals. Mostly rented around the city, Bellevue has a median rent of $2,400 and a median home cost of approximately $1.4 million.

Mercer Island

Alex Moliski

To escape the hustle and bustle of Seattle, visit this city nestled between the cities on Lake Washington. Mercer Island is reported to have close to 500 acres of greenery, offering waterfront living with parks, trails and views. Homes sell quickly here at around $2.2 million. Whether visiting or moving, Mercer Island is a must-see within the Washington state area.

Woodinville

William Jacobs

Offering a scenic river valley landscape, Woodinville also has wineries, parks, restaurants and top-tier schools. It’s only a 20-minute ride from Seattle, making it a hotbed for business building with the famous and wealthy. Woodinville has also become known for its architecture, which melds perfectly with the natural landscape. Despite the median home cost being upwards of $1.2 million, prices are on their way down.

Wenatchee

Elizabeth Armstrong

Wenatchee is considered one of the more reasonable place to live (and retire) in the Washington State area. Around 150 miles from both Seattle and Spokane, this city is known for its apple orchards. Outdoor recreational activities are common with golfing, hiking, boating and fishing. Wenatchee’s homes average $473,000.

Wilburton

dumitru b.

Located in Bellevue, the Wilburton neighborhood holds hundreds of acres of parks, including botanical gardens, Wilburton Hill and Kelsey Creek Park. This city is a blend of urban and suburban living, offering restaurants and coffee shops to its visitors and locals. Housing costs are an average of $1.2 million.

Which one of these cities speak to you the loudest? Which activities are you most excited to explore? Share with us your plans for your trips as well as details about your experiences.