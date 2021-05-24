Photo Credit: Getty Images
Travel Essentials You'll Need For Your Post-Pandemic Trips
While we are excited to get back on the road and flights, things have changed over the last year. Covid-19 has changed the way we travel, at least for now. If you’re planning a trip, here are some travel essentials to help you stay safe through your adventures.
Touchland Power Mist Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera
Touchland’s power mist hand sanitizer contains up to 500+ sprays of Aloe Vera sanitizing solution. While protecting against 99.9% of all harmful germs, bacteria, and other airborne viruses, it also hydrates your skin.
The best part of this hand sanitizer is the fast evaporating solution that dries with no sticky residue or overpowering alcohol smell.
Clorox® Disinfecting Wipes₃ On the Go
Clorox Disinfecting Wipes allow you to clean any surface while you travel. The EPA-registered wipes are proven to kill 99.9% of all viruses and bacteria, including the COVID-19 virus, strep, and E.coli.
The packs are small enough to fit in your bag, purse, and even the airplane seat pocket.
Vicks ComfortFlex Thermometer
Stay safe and bring your own thermometer. Vicks ComfortFlex Thermometer allows you to accurately check for COVID-19 symptoms like fever or high body temperature. This digital thermometer is easy to read and navigate for optimal temperature reading.
Sani-Key
Never touch a pin-key on an ATM, push elevator buttons, open doors, or even flush a toilet with your bare hands again. The Sani-Key acts as a stylus and an extra hand, to keep you away from dirty surfaces.
UV Phone Sterilizer Box
The Sterilizer Box is the perfect product to disinfectant your phone on-the-go. The design of the box is made to prevent UV exposure. The sanitizer works at a 360° angle, sanitizing in less than 6 minutes.
COVID-19 Travel Insurance Coverage
Safety Wing now offers “Nomad Insurance”, which covers people from all over the world while traveling outside their home country. The travel insurance also includes COVID-19 coverage along with all the normal services of traditional travel insurance.
