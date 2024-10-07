When it comes to finding the perfect vacation getaway and places to stay, Airbnb hosts have taken the cake. While some hosts stick to the traditional model of renting out spare rooms or their main home, others have gone above and beyond to become one of the top wish-listed Airbnbs in their state.

Some are so popular that they have to announce new booking opportunities on their Instagram accounts, like a highly anticipated fashion release. Then there are those that are the personal projects of local hosts, welcoming guests at the entrance and inviting them to explore their vegetable gardens. You’ll find domes in areas known for their dark skies, perfect for stargazing, treehouses suspended above forests all over the country and charming homes inspired by literature tucked away in peaceful little towns.

Which one is the best in the state you’re traveling to?

Alabama | Sheldon Castle

Sheldon Castle, a registered Baldwin County Historic home, is an artistic structure located in Fairhope, with a secluded setting on a side street. The Eastern Shore Art Center is situated down the drive and across the street, providing easy access to downtown Fairhope. The studio suite, which is a completely private area of Sheldon Castle, is available for guests to enjoy, while the rest of the home is occupied by the Sheldon descendants. Additionally, guests are welcome to explore the grounds of both Sheldon Castle and the neighboring Mosher Castle, which features a moat and dragon.

Alaska | Majestic View Roundhouse

Experience the soothing panoramic mountain views while staying in a spacious round house known as The Roundhouse. This tri-level house spans approximately 2,500 square feet and includes a heated two-car garage. Guests have full and exclusive access to their side of the house, including the garage. The Roundhouse is a duplex, and the owners occasionally live on the other side.

Arizona | The Eagle Dancer Guest Suite

Iona & Huib/Airbnb

Don’t miss out on the chance to stay at Sedona’s most famous multi-million dollar property. This sleek and spotless apartment has original adobe brick walls, stylish maple flooring, a charming kiva fireplace and a secluded patio. Treat yourself to a luxurious spa experience with a hot tub, steam room, dry sauna, salt water pool and on-site spa services. The Eagle Dancer sits in five acres of private natural beauty, yet just 1.2 miles from town, you can also access over 15 hikes from your own private trailhead.

Arkansas | Ozarks Secluded Panther Cabin

With over 500 raving reviews, the Panther Cabin offers a serene and beautiful experience surrounded by lush greenery in the Ozark National Forest, Ozone Arkansas. Guests can immerse themselves in nature’s undisturbed beauty, and find peace and tranquility while staying at the cabin. It is perfect for those looking to connect with the natural world and escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

California | Serenity Escape Joshua Tree

Serenity Escape sits amidst the stunning surroundings of Joshua Tree National Park, The Integratron, Pappy & Harriet’s (Pioneertown) and Downtown Yucca Valley. This prime location allows for quick and convenient access to various destinations while ensuring a secluded and private retreat. Upon request and subject to availability, guests can arrange for a personal chef and housekeeping services.

Colorado | The Perfect Day Getaway

Keith/Airbnb

Welcome to this newly designed eco-friendly residence that combines contemporary and rustic elements, the perfect setting to embrace outdoor adventures in the Grand Valley. The Perfect Day Getaway home is situated on a charming farm, just eight minutes away from exceptional hiking, mountain and road biking, and river rafting. It serves as an excellent starting point for day excursions to Moab and the Grand Mesa. The house was carefully crafted to optimize its southern exposure and showcase stunning views of the Colorado National Monument.

Connecticut | Windy Top Cottage

The Windy Top Cottage was built in 1932 by H. L. Bitter, a wealthy businessman from Hartford. This part of Granby was popular among the elite from Hartford as a summer destination in the early 1900s. The cottage served as accommodation for the staff while the family stayed in North Granby. Situated at an elevation of 970 feet, the cottage provides clean and fresh country air.

Delaware | Swedish Cowboy Barndiminium

Book a trip to the Swedish Cowboy, your ultimate getaway! This top wish-listed Airbnb is specially designed to provide a memorable escape for up to four guests, with the option to accommodate two more guests for a small additional charge. Enjoy the backyard with a variety of furry and feathered companions, step indoors to play games in the arcade, or unwind in the hot tub. Conveniently located near popular beaches and lively boardwalks, you’ll have numerous choices for both fun and relaxation.

Florida | Modern Houseboat on the Water

This charming houseboat can be found at Sunset Bay Marina & Anchorage in Stuart, Florida. It’s just a five-minute stroll to the quaint Historic Down Town Stuart, with its fantastic array of shops and dining options. At the marina, you’ll find the delightful Sailors Return restaurant and Gilbert’s Coffee Bar to cater to all your food and drink desires. The stunning beaches of Martin County are a mere six miles away, and you’ll have access to two bicycles for leisurely rides.

Georgia | The Belvedere Box at On The Rocks

Book a stay at The Belvedere Box at On The Rocks, an original recycled shipping container retreat situated on Lookout Mountain, Georgia. The term “Belvedere” refers to a construction typically built in an elevated location to enjoy a stunning panoramic view. The Belvedere Box is a genuine sanctuary for unwinding and contemplation, which is why there is no TV access available. Guests can enjoy two communal firepits situated at opposite ends of the property.

Hawaii | Peaceful Rainforest Treehouse Retreat

Britt And Michael/Airbnb

There isn’t much in Hawaii that is just mediocre, and this retreat is pure proof. The Peaceful Rainforest Treehouse Retreat serves as a peaceful escape for individuals to unwind, explore the nearby beaches, forests and volcanoes. The location is completely secluded in nature, eight miles away from Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park. The appeal lies in its setting, atmosphere and outdoor area. The aim was to seamlessly blend the outdoor elements with the indoor space. The retreat is suitable for couples and solo travelers seeking an outdoor experience.

Idaho | Big Idaho Potato Hotel

If you enjoy the soft and comforting sensation of eating Idaho potatoes, then you’ll enjoy the experience of staying in a spacious potato transformed into a comfortable and luxurious retreat for two.

Illinois | The Woodland Suite

This suite has a recently renovated lower level with a private walkout entrance, complete kitchen, dining area, spacious bathroom and bedroom, and a comfy living room. Located in the peaceful and upscale neighborhood of Edwardsville, just 35 minutes from downtown St. Louis, this property is nestled in a tranquil cul de sac on a wooded lot, right in the center of the city.

What sets The Woodland Suite apart is its location on a spacious 2/3-acre property right in the heart of Edwardsville. The backyard is filled with a variety of outdoor activities for families to enjoy, including campfires, swings, a playset with a slide, trampoline, grill, beautiful outdoor lighting and games. This kid-friendly place is a dream for outdoor lovers.

Indiana | Hilltop Dome

The Hilltop Dome is located in Vevay, Indiana, offering an ideal getaway for families and groups. It accommodates multiple guests with several beds and bathrooms available. Guests have praised its cleanliness, accuracy, check-in process, communication and location. Surrounded by peaceful nature, the dome features notable architecture, indoor and outdoor games, a hot tub, and a firepit, making it a perfect spot for relaxation and family fun.

Iowa | Modern Cottage Oasis

Perched on the historic “Lover’s Lane” in Waverly, Iowa, start your day with a complimentary cup of coffee while enjoying a view of the river. Relax on the lower deck by the fireplace, or take a dip in the private hot tub. This charming space is just a short walk away from downtown Waverly’s one-of-a-kind shops and restaurants. It also boasts a “Kid’s Corner” with chalkboard walls and toys for children of all ages. If you’re in need of a peaceful retreat, this is the perfect spot for you. Plus, enjoy complimentary streaming services during your stay.

Kansas | Brent & Jean’s Grain Bin Inn

This cozy, one-bedroom Grain Bin has been transformed into a charming tiny home located in the heart of the Midwest. It offers all the comforts of home, with the entire bin to yourself, including a kitchenette and full bathroom. The main bed is accessed by stairs, but there is also a futon on the main level for convenience. The exterior of the bin overlooks the corral where cattle and horse may be seen, and free-range chickens might wander over, especially if they think you have food.

Kentucky | Riverside Cabin

This charming Riverside Cabin offers a tranquil escape just 15 minutes away from downtown Bowling Green. Tucked away in a lush grove of trees by the picturesque Barren River, the retreat is perfect for a romantic getaway or for those seeking peace and quiet. With no Wi-Fi and limited cell service, be ready for an off-the-grid experience surrounded by flourishing nature.

Louisiana | Slip Away Marina Waterfront Floating Home

Photo Credit: Joseph/Airbnb

Welcome to an exquisite floating residence with stunning views of Moon Lake on the Ouachita River. Dock your boat in a covered slip conveniently located next to the cabin. All the amenities are provided for a cozy and rejuvenating escape, including kayaks, a charcoal grill, and parking for your boat trailer and vehicle. Keep in mind that there is a minimum age requirement of 35 years, and they do not accommodate group bookings.

Maine | Tiny House with Enormous View of Acadia

The Tiny House on Goose Cove offers a perfect location for visitors to enjoy their visit to Acadia National Park. Situated on three acres of shore front property, the house provides stunning views of Mount Desert Island. The entrance to the park, along with the shops and restaurants of Bar Harbor, are conveniently located just 20-25 minutes away by car. Guests can escape the hustle and bustle by retreating to the tranquility and beauty of this property.

Maryland | Edgewater Escape

This Bayfront condo offers buildings constructed in the 1960s, situated right over the bay in downtown Ocean City. Guests can relax on the bay front porch or inside to observe boats, dolphins, birds and occasionally seals passing by just a few feet away.

Massachusetts | Glass Octagon in the Berkshires

This stunning architectural chalet features wraparound glass windows and offers an informal interior situated on seven private woodland acres, welcoming guests. Guests can enjoy the cozy ambiance around the wood-burning fireplace with floor-to-ceiling windows as a backdrop, or relax on the expansive deck around the firepit while gazing at the stars.

Michigan | True North Cabin

Photo Credit: Lynn/Airbnb

The True North Cabin, located on Lake Superior in Michigan’s Keweenaw Peninsula, offers a secluded two-acre retreat for its guests. Nestled at the end of a small circle driveway within the forest, visitors will be greeted by the soothing sound of waves upon arrival at the recently renovated cabin. The cabin is fully equipped with all the necessary amenities for a memorable vacation experience. Guests can enjoy exploring the rocky conglomerate shore and marvel at passing freighters, local wildlife and the stunning starry skies, providing an ideal vantage point for viewing the northern lights.

Minnesota | Treehouse (LOTR) Stargazer Skycabin

The LOTR-themed treehouse and the LOTR Wizard’s Cottage have been praised as a tribute to Tolkien by others. The business has been showcased on PBS and WJON radio. The owners, Joan and their partner, reside on the property. It is located approximately 200 feet away from the Wizard’s Cottage and a significant distance from the treehouse, which is situated at the rear of the property. The treehouse features a fenced-in area known as the Shire Garden.

Mississippi | Blue Heron Cabin

Experience the peacefulness of the Bogue Chitto river at the newly renovated Blue Heron Cabin. This updated waterfront cabin is situated on three acres of land, providing stunning views of the river and surrounding natural scenery. The cabin is inviting and well-lit, with various outdoor amenities such as a screened porch, an outdoor shower, an outdoor tub and complimentary kayaks for guests to enjoy.

Missouri | The Winsome Loft

The Winsome Loft offers a dedicated second-story guest house that provides the comforts of home with the elegance of a favorite hotel. What makes this a top wish-listed Airbnb is the brand new arcade and home theater. Additionally, the loft is conveniently located within a 15–25-minute drive to Cox Hospital, Bass Pro, Wonders of Wildlife and other attractions.

Montana | Raven’s Nest Treehouse

Kati/Airbnb

The Montana Treehouse Retreat has been featured in Zillow, DIY Network, HGTV, Time and Outside Magazine. Situated on five acres of wooded land, this creatively designed two-story treehouse offers luxurious amenities. It is conveniently located within a 30-minute drive to Glacier National Park and just minutes away from Whitefish Mountain Ski Resort. This retreat provides the best of both worlds, allowing guests to immerse themselves in Montana’s natural beauty while being close to restaurants, shopping, and activities in Whitefish and Columbia Falls, all within a five-minute drive. Additionally, Glacier Park International Airport is only 10 miles away.

Nebraska | Rustic Retreat Tiny House

The Rustic Retreat Tiny House provides an ideal setting for families, hunters, fishermen, anniversaries, friend retreats and honeymooners. Situated near the picturesque Calamus Lake, the Burwell Rodeo and Historic Fort Hartsuff, the tiny house offers convenient access to local restaurants, bars and a grocery store within walking distance.

Nevada | 5 Star in Sparks

This amazing in-law/guest house is situated in a wonderful neighborhood in Sparks, Nevada. The entire place offers a private entrance with a keypad lock and features a one-bedroom with a queen bed, a living room with a TV, a modular sectional sofa that can also be used as a bed, a kitchenette equipped with a hot plate, a convection oven, and a washer and dryer. Guests can enjoy amenities such as Wi-Fi, cable, and complimentary coffee and Tide Pods. The location is conveniently located just a few minutes away from Downtown Reno.

New Hampshire | The Niche

Welcome yourself into a carefully designed and crafted space dedicated to preserving your precious memories. Every detail in this space reflects a desire for your time here to be beautiful, one-of-a-kind and unforgettable. The Niche offers a cozy retreat after your day of swimming, hiking, skiing or engaging in other recreational activities in the White Mountains. You’ll find plenty of things to do during your stay.

New Jersey | Unique Spanish Villa

Experience a stay at one of the top wish-listed Airbnbs at The Jersey Shore. This first floor condo has undergone a complete renovation and offers a Spanish style home with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, balcony, deck, a full mixed martial arts gym, off-street parking, and an eight-person hot tub. Located just one block from the bay and ocean, this property offers a one-of-a-kind experience. Additionally, there is no cleaning fee as it is already included in the price. You may even see a few cuddly creatures.

New Mexico | Taos Mesa Studio Earthship

This dwelling is known as an Earthship, a completely self-sufficient residence that collects its own rainwater, produces its own electricity and maintains a consistent temperature of 72 degrees throughout the year without relying on any fuel or electricity.

Despite being “Off Grid,” this residence is equipped with all the modern conveniences. It offers high-speed Wi-Fi, Netflix on a flat-screen TV, a spacious refrigerator, a large oven and range with a powerful exhaust hood, a generous bathroom with a deep tub and stone finishes, and even a high-efficiency washing machine for laundry needs.

There is passive solar heating and blackout shades installed to allow guests to control the amount of sunlight entering the space, enabling them to sleep in even after a late night.

New York | Adirondack Mountainside A-Frame

Jeanne/Airbnb

This cozy, pet-friendly A-frame is nestled in the Jay Range, offering a view of Whiteface Mountain. The entire cabin includes a living room, fireplace, loft bedroom and a fully equipped kitchen. With a variety of activities to choose from, the location is just 10 minutes from Whiteface Mountain and 20 minutes from Lake Placid.

North Carolina | 17 Degrees North Mountain Cabin

Many of the top wishlisted Airbnbs have spectacular views you can’t experience close to home. 17 Degrees North Mountain Cabin not only allows you to wake up in a luxurious king-sized bed, but open the door to stunning views of the Smoky Mountains. Enjoy a cup of coffee on the deck. There’s a fenced-in area for pets, which is available for an additional fee of $40. Relax in the in-deck hammock while listening to the sound of the river. It’s the perfect setting for a peaceful afternoon or stargazing at night. Observe the wildlife and farm animals in a quiet, private and breathtaking environment that is easily accessible.

North Dakota | Lamppost 15

The place is often described as quirky, clean and cozy by guests, and it is cleaned and maintained by the host. The two-bedroom, one-bath home includes a secret room, custom bunk bed and an arcade. From spring through fall, guests can relax on the back deck with a cup of complimentary coffee or tea. The 85-foot driveway can accommodate watercraft parking, eliminating the need to park on the street. The location is convenient, being near the airport, hospitals, Capitol and shopping.

Ohio | The William House

Shauna/Airbnb

The William House, constructed from three inter-modal shipping containers, provides three bedrooms, two baths and a spacious window wall that offers a view of the woods. With its cozy and minimalist design, TWH has the capacity to accommodate up to seven guests. The loft, also known as the “star gazing room,” comes with two hammocks for additional sleeping space.

Oklahoma | Entire Barndominium

Experience a tranquil environment on five acres, featuring a well-stocked fishing pond. This one-bedroom property (with an additional queen murphy bed in the living room) offers 1.5 baths, and includes a washer and dryer for longer stays. It is conveniently located near local ballfields, making it ideal for those traveling with a sports team. The property has fiber optic Wi-Fi, TVs, a full kitchen, a king bed and is fully furnished. Additionally, there are plug-ins available for guests to charge their electric vehicles. This property is continuously being enhanced, and the owners are delighted to share a piece of their paradise with others.

Oregon | Off Grid Ranch on Painted Hills

This ground level apartment offers 1,600 square feet of space, complete with a garden area and separate entrances. It features a full bath and a fully equipped kitchen. One bedroom includes a queen bed, and there is also a crib in a semi-private area. Another spacious bedroom has two queen beds with bookcases separating them. Guests can enjoy various outdoor activities such as hiking, fishing, hunting, horseback riding, and swimming or floating in the nearby John Day River. The property also offers access to roads for ATV riding. Situated on 320 acres, guests can relax on the decks, take in the breathtaking landscape views, and observe the diverse bird and wildlife population.

Pennsylvania | Coziest Creek Cabin

Pull up to a romanticized vision of a log cabin nestled in the woods, overlooking a lively stream filled with trout. Inside, customers can find a cozy sheepskin rug in front of a large fireplace, a comfortable reading corner and a charming loft for children to play in. Guests can also enjoy the outdoor deck, where they can sip on hot cocoa in the morning while bundled up in blankets. Or, relax at night, listening to the soothing sounds of the stream while children below roast marshmallows over a fire.

Rhode Island | Newport Onshore Resort

Situated between the stunning waters of Newport Bay and the charming Thames Street for shopping, dining and drinking, Newport Onshore Resort offers an ideal New England getaway. As Newport is known as the “Yachting Capital of the World,” the resort is the perfect spot to enjoy various boating activities. After chartering a boat for the day, guests can relax in one of the multiple pools or work out in the on-site fitness center.

South Carolina | Cherry Grove Oceanfront

This spacious direct oceanfront corner unit offers a panoramic view and is conveniently located just steps from the beach, providing amazing views of the Atlantic Ocean. Situated in Cherry Grove Beach, it is considered the best area on the Grand Strand, offering a family-friendly environment with plenty of nearby activities. The whole condo provides free, covered parking and two elevators for convenience. Additionally, guests will find a full-sized grocery store and several restaurants within walking distance. The unit features keyless entry for self check-in, and includes provided bath towels and linens.

South Dakota | SoDak Stays Tree House

Photo Credit: Kayla/Airbnb

This two-story solarium is ideal for enjoying the beauty of South Dakota in any season. The Tree House can accommodate up to 12 guests, making it perfect for families and groups. It is conveniently located just a five-minute drive from downtown Sioux Falls. Guests can enjoy a saltwater hot tub available all year, as well as a firepit, grill, and outdoor toys and playset. The house is adorned with local murals and artwork at every turn. For families with young children, there are baby- and kid-friendly amenities, including toys, a pack-n-play, a booster seat and children’s dinnerware.

Tennessee | Entire Cabin on the Smoky Mountains

Guests can relax and unwind in a cozy cabin nestled on top of the Smoky Mountains, offering breathtaking views. The cabin is conveniently located just minutes away from Dollywood, and guests can even enjoy the fireworks from the front yard and Gazebo on select nights. The fully stocked kitchen provides convenience, and there are two bedrooms, each with a queen bed. Additionally, there is a queen futon in the living room to accommodate extra guests.

Texas | The Silo House at Laughing Llama Farm

The Silo House at Laughing Llama Farm offers a secluded and private accommodation, conveniently situated just a few minutes away from all the attractions of Waco, Temple and Belton. Additional offerings include Silo House S’mores, Mimosas, Flower Arrangements upon arrival, Charcuterie Packages, the highly rated Laughing Llama Farm Experience and special occasion sugar cookie packages.

Utah | New Red Dirt Life

Stana/Airbnb

Red Dirt Life is a new and contemporary accommodation where guests can unwind. Enjoy the well-equipped kitchen, gas barbecue, three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a spacious living area. It’s an ideal choice for families and groups of up to six people. The property features a lovely covered patio area, providing a peaceful atmosphere for dining or enjoying the sunset. Additionally, guests can gather around the firepit for s’mores or to stargaze on clear nights.

Vermont | Lakefront Loft on Lake Memphrémagog

This stunning two-bedroom lakefront loft is directly on the American side of the picturesque International Lake Memphrémagog. It offers a peaceful retreat for guests to enjoy activities such as swimming, hiking amidst the beautiful fall foliage, skiing and ice-fishing all year round. The loft is conveniently located just 10 minutes from Newport, Vermont, which boasts a variety of dining options and 30 minutes from Jay Peak (USA) & Owl’s Head (Canada), where guests can indulge in golfing, skiing and hiking. Additionally, it is only a two-hour drive from Montreal and a 3.5-hour drive from Boston, making it easily accessible for travelers.

Virginia | Craddock Terry Vault Loft

This top wish-listed Airbnb used to be located in this downtown Lynchburg warehouse. The loft in this building still contains the original vault, which is locked for safety reasons. The design of the lofts was kept as open as possible to preserve the building’s integrity. While there is a designated bedroom area, it does not have a wall or door. Additionally, this unit opens up to a courtyard.

Washington | Havfrue Sten-Mermaind’s Stone

This Washington cottage is situated on the Hood Canal in Seabeck, offering stunning views of the mountains and water. Visitors can arrive by car, boat or seaplane. The quaint cabin a large, wooded parcel with 200 feet of private beach, providing a peaceful setting to listen to the waves and observe wildlife from the deck. Guests can unwind in rocking chairs on the porch and enjoy watching the sunset over the mountains after dinner. In the morning, they can cozy up by the hand-built fireplace with a cup of coffee.

West Virginia | Rooster Wrest in the Trees

This charming, two-bedroom bungalow is perfect for couples or anyone seeking a peaceful and rustic retreat. The property features a cozy living room with satellite TV and Netflix, a wood-burning stove with provided wood, a fully equipped kitchen, a dining area, furnished linens and starter paper goods. Guests can enjoy a large deck and a screened porch with views of Cacapon Mountain, as well as a hot tub on the master bedroom’s deck surrounded by trees. The property also offers a tranquil setting with morning mist rising from the nearby river, located half a mile away.

Wisconsin | Elkhard A-Frame

The Elkhart A-Frame offers an ideal location for adventure seekers seeking a private experience close to all the action. Situated on a wooded three-acre private retreat, the home is just a mile away from the village of Elkhart Lake, Road America and golf courses. This distinctive cabin, originally built in the 1970s, has undergone recent renovations with a playful Scandinavian modern style. It is equipped with all the amenities for a memorable vacation, offering plenty of opportunities for epic photo moments.

Wyoming | Cedar Lights Boho Dome

This top wish-listed Airbnb offers two completely private domes. Both have a bathroom with a shower, a larger kitchenette and space for six guests. Guests can experience the tranquility of this boho-chic dome situated atop a hill in a pine and cedar wonderland. This hidden gem in southeastern Wyoming, with convenient access to downtown, provides more than just a place to stay. The Cedar Lights Boho Dome offers a complete immersion in nature, relaxation and adventure, all just beyond its panoramic window wall.

Top Wish-Listed Airbnbs and Beyond

Just because hundreds of other people have a specific Airbnb on their wish list doesn’t mean it is going to be on your wish list. That’s the glory of vacationing outside of a hotel and the usual stay. Hosts offer their space and accommodations to give you that home away from home experience. Filter your next vacation search for an Airbnb by selecting your interests. Amazing pool, pet-friendly, bed and breakfasts, countryside, lakefront. There is everything and anything you could want to build your own top Airbnbs.