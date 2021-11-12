Photo Credit: August De Richelieu
These Are The Top Five Cities To Celebrate Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and WalletHub has conducted its annual study of the top five cities to celebrate the holiday in.
The methodology they used to conduct the study was pretty simple: first, they narrowed the search down to America’s largest 100 cities. Then, they compiled 20 key metrics. “Our data set ranges from the cost of Thanksgiving dinner and share of delayed flights to volunteer opportunities per capita and forecasted precipitation,” they wrote in their study.
Ultimately, the company determined America’s top five cities to celebrate Thanksgiving based on the overall results. For what it’s worth, the cities that didn’t make the top five are just as surprising as those that did. For example, New York City (which came in at No. 39) didn’t make the top five cities list because it has one of the fewest numbers of volunteers in the area. Los Angeles (No. 48) has the lowest number of Thanksgiving-related events per capita. And while Honolulu (No. 82) is located in a tropical paradise, it ranked so low because it has the highest cost of Thanksgiving dinner per capita. (It even beat out the notoriously costly San Francisco!)
Let’s take a look at the cities which did make the list, though.
Atlanta, GA
With an overall experience score of 71.05, the ATL earned high marks for its Thanksgiving traditions, safety, and beautiful weather. The combination of all these things put the Southern city at No. 1 on the list of the top five cities to celebrate Thanksgiving in.
Orlando, FL
Orlando isn’t just theme parks and Florida Man memes. With an overall experience score of 66.43, Orlando is one of the most affordable cities for Turkey Day.
Scottsdale, AZ
Trailing just a fraction of a point behind Orlando is one of Arizona’s most exclusive zip codes. Despite its high cost of living, Scottsdale still lands comfortably in the top 10 of affordability of Thanksgiving meals.
Miami, FL
Miami’s Cuban population keeps the focus on family, which is why it’s ranked second in the Thanksgiving traditions category. Its overall experience score of 62.64 puts it at No. 4 of WalletHub’s top five cities to go for Thanksgiving.
Raleigh, NC
As the third-most affordable city to enjoy Thanksgiving celebrations, Raleigh, NC has an overall experience score of 62.29, which makes it round out the top five cities list.