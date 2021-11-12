These Are The Top Five Cities To Celebrate Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and WalletHub has conducted its annual study of the top five cities to celebrate the holiday in.

The methodology they used to conduct the study was pretty simple: first, they narrowed the search down to America’s largest 100 cities. Then, they compiled 20 key metrics. “Our data set ranges from the cost of Thanksgiving dinner and share of delayed flights to volunteer opportunities per capita and forecasted precipitation,” they wrote in their study.

Ultimately, the company determined America’s top five cities to celebrate Thanksgiving based on the overall results. For what it’s worth, the cities that didn’t make the top five are just as surprising as those that did. For example, New York City (which came in at No. 39) didn’t make the top five cities list because it has one of the fewest numbers of volunteers in the area. Los Angeles (No. 48) has the lowest number of Thanksgiving-related events per capita. And while Honolulu (No. 82) is located in a tropical paradise, it ranked so low because it has the highest cost of Thanksgiving dinner per capita. (It even beat out the notoriously costly San Francisco!)

Let’s take a look at the cities which did make the list, though.