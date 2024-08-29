Two Delta Air Lines personnel were killed, and another was critically injured on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The tragedy occurred when a tire detonated during a maintenance routine. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the accident happened in the early morning hours at Delta TechOps’ wheel and brake shop, which is located in TOC 3, Department 391. The explosion occurred during the usual disassembly of wheel components. Notably, the parts were not attached to an aircraft at the time of the incident.

The Two Delta Workers Killed In The Explosion

The Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the two deceased workers as Mirko Marweg, 58, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, and Luis Aldarondo, 37, of Newnan, Georgia. Marweg, a Delta veteran with over 20 years of service, planned to retire in a few months. His son, Andre Coleman, described him to 11Alive news station as a loving father who was “always there.”

In a heartbreaking detail, Marweg’s son revealed that his father’s body was unrecognizable due to the severity of the explosion. The family had to rely on tattoos and a Mississippi State lanyard around his neck to confirm his identity. The third worker, whose identity has not been released, remains under medical care with serious injuries.

Official Responses To The Tragedy

Delta Air Lines has expressed deep sorrow over the incident. In a memo to employees, John Laughter, Delta TechOps Chief of Operations, stated, “We are extending our full support to their families at this difficult time and conducting a full investigation to determine what happened.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens offered his “deepest condolences” to the families and loved ones of the deceased, and his thoughts to those injured. He confirmed that police, fire, and airport officials were on the scene. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has opened an investigation into the incident.

Additionally, the International Association of Machinists (IAM), a union representing airline workers, has called for a thorough investigation. In a statement, the IAM said, “We stand in unity with Delta workers during this difficult time and we call on Delta and the relevant authorities to quickly launch a thorough investigation into how this happened.”