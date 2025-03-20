The top things to do in Ireland with kids present a variety of magical Irish folklore, history, culture, creativity, outdoor adventures, and downright fun. For budget travelers or large groups, several family-friendly attractions offer discounted rates or free programming. Although quite a few of the places below are in the country’s capital, Dublin, travelers will be able to find a few kid-friendly sites even outside the city.

Note that the best time to visit Ireland is May, due to the pleasant weather and Bealtaine Festival.

Bunratty Castle And Folk Park

As one of the best things to do in Ireland with kids, this is a family-friendly site that’ll be a memorable experience for all ages. Explore a real-life castle and learn about its centuries-long history. Moreover, there are so many things to do in the park, including having a picnic, strolling through the old-world charm of Village Street, and enjoying the onsite characters and musicians. Young children will likely enjoy the Viking playground, the animal park, the enchanting fairy trail, and the Victorian carousel.

Thomas H. Mitchell / 500px / Getty Images

Location & Hours: Bunratty Castle & Folk Park, Bunratty, Co. Clare, Ireland / Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with the last entry at 4 p.m.

Bunratty Castle & Folk Park, Bunratty, Co. Clare, Ireland / Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with the last entry at 4 p.m. Admission Costs: Children 3 and under are granted free entry, while tickets for those 4 through 18 are €12. Tickets for seniors and students are €13.50, and adult admission is €15.

Children 3 and under are granted free entry, while tickets for those 4 through 18 are €12. Tickets for seniors and students are €13.50, and adult admission is €15. Before You Go: Parking is free if you choose to arrive by rental car.

The Ark

This epic arts and culture hub will enrich young minds with a creative workshop, theater performance, or a visit to the onsite exhibits. Adults bringing their little ones should know that this site is fully wheelchair accessible. The appropriate children’s ages for each event are listed on their designated webpages. Generally, though, this is an attraction for children 12 and under.

skynesher / Getty Images

Location & Hours: 11A Eustace St, Temple Bar, Dublin 2, D02 A590, Ireland / The booking office’s open hours are Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The venue also opens an hour ahead of evening and weekend performances and workshops.

11A Eustace St, Temple Bar, Dublin 2, D02 A590, Ireland / The booking office’s open hours are Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The venue also opens an hour ahead of evening and weekend performances and workshops. Admission Costs: Prices for adults and children depend on the event, but expect to pay under €20 per ticket.

Prices for adults and children depend on the event, but expect to pay under €20 per ticket. Before You Go: Be sure to show up early for your event, as latecomers won’t be granted entry.

St. Stephen’s Green Park

This is regarded as one of the best outdoor things to do in Ireland with kids. Little ones will adore this Dublin landmark’s beloved playground. There’s everything that young children love, including a merry-go-round, swings, and slides. While strolling around, all ages will enjoy the park’s sculptures, various bird species, and plant life.

Dragos Cosmin photos / Getty Images

Location & Hours: St. Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2, Ireland / Opening times are Mondays through Saturdays at 7:30 a.m., and Sundays and Bank Holidays at 9:30 a.m. Closing times vary.

St. Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2, Ireland / Opening times are Mondays through Saturdays at 7:30 a.m., and Sundays and Bank Holidays at 9:30 a.m. Closing times vary. Admission Costs: Park admission is free.

Park admission is free. Before You Go: The park still has Victorian design elements, offering a charming city respite for some.

Dublinia

Your tiny tots can enjoy a dose of Viking and medieval life at this designated attraction. This castle’s history is brought to life through historical recreation and imagination. Young children may enjoy completing the family activity sheet or making their own axes and shields. All ages can learn something interesting at the exhibits or during the free guided tours and history lessons.

Marek Godlewski / Getty Images

Location & Hours: St. Michaels Hill Christ Church, Dublin 8, Ireland / Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last entry at 4 p.m.

St. Michaels Hill Christ Church, Dublin 8, Ireland / Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last entry at 4 p.m. Admission Costs: (Listed are online ticket prices) Children 2 and under are admitted free. Tickets for youths ages 3 to 12 are €8.50. Each additional child’s ticket is €7. Adults 18 and older pay €15. Students and seniors 65 and older are charged €13.50. Dublinia offers group tickets at different prices for a variety of families (e.g., two adults and two children or two adults and one child).

(Listed are online ticket prices) Children 2 and under are admitted free. Tickets for youths ages 3 to 12 are €8.50. Each additional child’s ticket is €7. Adults 18 and older pay €15. Students and seniors 65 and older are charged €13.50. Dublinia offers group tickets at different prices for a variety of families (e.g., two adults and two children or two adults and one child). Before You Go: The attraction recommends allotting 90 minutes for your visit. Tickets purchased at the door cost €1 extra per person.

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum

This award-winning museum is focused on what it means to be Irish and the stories of those who’ve emigrated from “The Emerald Isle.” As one of the more unique things to do in Ireland with kids, you and your tiny tots can collect EPIC passport stamps, walk the activity trail, view the displays, and learn in fun, engaging, and interactive ways.

Stefano Guidi / Getty Images

Location & Hours: The Chq Building, Custom House Quay, North Wall, Dublin 1, Ireland / Open hours are 10 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. , with the last entry at 5 p.m.

The Chq Building, Custom House Quay, North Wall, Dublin 1, Ireland / Open hours are 10 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. with the last entry at 5 p.m. Admission Costs: General admission is €18. Themed Daily Guided Tour is €21. Some ticket purchases grant a free return within 10 days. EPIC offers group tickets at different prices for a variety of families (e.g., two adults and two children or two adults and one child).

General admission is €18. Themed Daily Guided Tour is €21. Some ticket purchases grant a free return within 10 days. EPIC offers group tickets at different prices for a variety of families (e.g., two adults and two children or two adults and one child). Before You Go: This is a self-guided museum, but the site recommends allotting at least 90 minutes.

Fota Wildlife Park

Over 430,000 annual visitors come to this wildlife park, where families can see giraffes, lions, tigers, and rhinos. Besides seeing the animals, visitors can have a picnic, go on a guided tour, and learn at the conservation and research center. Children might enjoy seeing and feeding ducks and geese at the lake.

Leah Bignell / Design Pics / Getty Images

Location & Hours: Fota Wildlife Park, Fota, Carrigtwohill, Co. Cork, T45 CD93, Ireland / Open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., with last admission at 4:30 p.m.

Fota Wildlife Park, Fota, Carrigtwohill, Co. Cork, T45 CD93, Ireland / Open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., with last admission at 4:30 p.m. Admission Costs: Children under 3 have free entry. Tickets for youths 15 and younger are €15. Students with identification and seniors 65 and older are charged €16. Adults pay €21.70. Fota Wildlife Park offers group tickets at different rates, including options for two adults and two children or two adults and one child.

Children under 3 have free entry. Tickets for youths 15 and younger are €15. Students with identification and seniors 65 and older are charged €16. Adults pay €21.70. Fota Wildlife Park offers group tickets at different rates, including options for two adults and two children or two adults and one child. Before You Go: Parking is €3.

Viking Splash Dublin Tour

This is one of the most enjoyable activities to do in Ireland with kids, particularly if you’re in Dublin. This sightseeing tour in Dublin is open to all ages over 3 and takes place on both land and water. A great way to experience the city and its landmarks, this 75-minute ride will surely be a memorable adventure for you and your little ones on one of Dublin’s most beloved tours.

Liz Leyden / Getty Images

Location & Hours: Pick-up and drop-off are at St Stephen’s Green / The tours start at 9:30 a.m., and the last ride leaves at 5 p.m.

Pick-up and drop-off are at St Stephen’s Green / The tours start at 9:30 a.m., and the last ride leaves at 5 p.m. Admission Costs: Tickets for children 3 through 14 are €29. For those 15 through 64, admission is €35. Students with identification and seniors 65 and older are charged €32. Viking Splash Dublin offers group tickets at different prices for a variety of families (i.e., two adults and two children or two adults and one child, etc.).

Tickets for children 3 through 14 are €29. For those 15 through 64, admission is €35. Students with identification and seniors 65 and older are charged €32. Viking Splash Dublin offers group tickets at different prices for a variety of families (i.e., two adults and two children or two adults and one child, etc.). Before You Go: Children under 3 cannot partake in the tour. If you bring a stroller, it has to be collapsible.

Dingle Oceanworld Aquarium

If you and your little ones are into marine life, you’ll want to check out Ireland’s biggest aquarium. Here, you can see over 400 animals, including native and worldly species. There’s also a Butterfly Oasis, a Shark Tank, and a Touch Pool where you and your family can interact with some of the aquatic animals.

Natalie Fobes / Getty Images

Location & Hours: The Wood, The-Wood, Dingle, Co. Kerry, Ireland / Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last entry at 4 p.m.

The Wood, The-Wood, Dingle, Co. Kerry, Ireland / Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last entry at 4 p.m. Admission Costs: (Listed are online ticket prices.) Children 2 and under are admitted free. Tickets for youths 3 through 16 are €13. Students with identification and seniors 65 and older are charged €14.50. Adults pay €18.50. Dingle Oceanworld Aquarium offers group tickets at different prices for a variety of families (i.e., two adults and two children or two adults and one child, etc.).

(Listed are online ticket prices.) Children 2 and under are admitted free. Tickets for youths 3 through 16 are €13. Students with identification and seniors 65 and older are charged €14.50. Adults pay €18.50. Dingle Oceanworld Aquarium offers group tickets at different prices for a variety of families (i.e., two adults and two children or two adults and one child, etc.). Before You Go: Booking online and in advance is cheaper than purchasing tickets on the day of your visit.

National Gallery Of Ireland

This is one of the more affordable activities to do in Ireland with kids, as entry to the permanent collection and many temporary exhibits is free. Young children will likely enjoy exploring their artistic side in the Atrium Creative Space, utilizing the drawing materials in the free Family Pack, or listening to a museum audio tour specifically for kids. Additionally, the National Gallery of Ireland has a variety of relevant programming on its calendar, such as family tours, drop-in workshops, and more.

skynesher / Getty Images

Location & Hours: Merrion Square W, Dublin 2, D02 K303, Ireland / Open Mondays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 9:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Open Thursdays from 9:15 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Merrion Square W, Dublin 2, D02 K303, Ireland / Open Mondays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 9:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Open Thursdays from 9:15 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Admission Costs: Admission is generally free.

Admission is generally free. Before You Go: No booking or tickets are required.

Leprechaun Museum

You and your little ones will feel the magic of Irish myths and folklore at this must-visit place. Your leprechaun storyteller guide will enliven your imaginations and adventure you through Irish tales and fairy worlds. Those 6 and up may enjoy the around 50-minute Daytime Storytelling Experience.

Liz Leyden / Getty Images

Location & Hours: 2-3, Mary’s Abbey, North City, Dublin, D07 X6R6, Ireland / The child-appropriate Daytime Storytelling Experience runs daily from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., with the last entry at 5:30 p.m.

2-3, Mary’s Abbey, North City, Dublin, D07 X6R6, Ireland / The child-appropriate Daytime Storytelling Experience runs daily from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., with the last entry at 5:30 p.m. Admission Costs: Tickets for children 15 and under are €11. Adults 18 through 59 pay €18. Seniors 60 and older and students 16 and older with identification pay €16.

Tickets for children 15 and under are €11. Adults 18 through 59 pay €18. Seniors 60 and older and students 16 and older with identification pay €16. Before You Go: This attraction is located in Dublin’s iconic Temple Bar district.

There’s a unique array of activities to do in Ireland with kids, particularly in the country’s capital. The options above are likely to leave you and your little ones with lifelong memories as well as a greater appreciation for Irish history and culture. If you’re looking for somewhere to stay, the best hotels in Dublin provide a variety of luxe, boutique, and family-friendly options.