These Are Africa's Top 5 Island Destinations

Zanzibar, also known as the Spice Island for its strategic location along the spice and slave trade routes in the early 1900s, consists of four islands off the coast of East Africa. You will find the population is predominantly Muslim, so it’s important to check for any holidays before you travel, as most of the local shops will close, however, the hotel results will do business as usual. The island, which is part of the nation of Tanzania, sits very close to the equator, so the warm weather is consistent through out the year. One of the highlights of Zanzibar, aside from the gorgeous weather and beaches, is the architecture in Stone Town that is a mix of Arabian arches, Omani doorways, and Indian wooden balconies.