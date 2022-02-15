The Philippines Has Reopened: These Are The Top Places To Visit There

Good news for fans of Southeast Asia travel or those looking to visit for the first time. The Philippines has reopened for international tourism after being closed for nearly two years. The country, which is hailed as one of the most beautiful nations in the region, announced that it is allowing the entry of citizens from 150 countries, as long as they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and have received a negative PCR test result. The country is hoping to boost its tourism sector, which like so many others, has been decimated by the global pandemic.

The Philippines had originally prepared to begin welcoming visitors at the end of 2021, but with the advancement of the Omicron variant, local authorities postponed the reopening. Along with the Omicron surge, the Philippines also suffered greatly from the recent Typhoon Rai, which caused heavy damage and hundreds of deaths.

The newly reopened archipelago, made up of more than seven thousand islands, is now included in the list of visa-free countries for stays of up to 30 days. The measure aims to contribute “significantly to the recovery of employment, especially in communities dependent on tourism, and in the reopening of companies that have closed in the meantime,” Berna Romulo-Puyat, Secretary of State for Tourism, told Reuters.

Among the entry criteria, in addition to vaccines and PCR tests, which have to be taken 48 hours before arrival, tourists must have a return ticket and passport valid for more than six months. Those who arrive without a completed vaccination card must show a PCR test on arrival and be quarantined for 14 days. After that, the visitor must take a new PCR test.

The Philippines is a country with stunning landscapes, perfect for tourists who want to be surrounded by nature. White sandy beaches and marine sanctuaries are two of the islands’ main attractions. Thinking of visiting the Philippines? These are five must-do things you should be sure to add to your list: