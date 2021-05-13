The Best Black Sand Beaches Around The Globe

Created by nature with a bit of help from volcanic minerals and lava fragments, black sand beaches are a rare sight. While there are several around the world, with fewer in the United States, many are found in exotic locations and can be difficult to reach.

They make for amazing photos and will definitely have your friends and family asking how they can visit one, too. If you want to be the envy of your crew, plan your next vacation around these black sand beach locations.

