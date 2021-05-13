Photo Credit: Naveen Raj Dhanapal
The Best Black Sand Beaches Around The Globe
Created by nature with a bit of help from volcanic minerals and lava fragments, black sand beaches are a rare sight. While there are several around the world, with fewer in the United States, many are found in exotic locations and can be difficult to reach.
They make for amazing photos and will definitely have your friends and family asking how they can visit one, too. If you want to be the envy of your crew, plan your next vacation around these black sand beach locations.
Ficogrande
Ficogrande beach is located on the island of Strombol, an Island near the coast of Sicily. The island has an active volcano which has contributed to the island’s black sand beach as well as some secluded coves accessible only by boat.
During your visit, you will get to witness panoramic views of the volcanic rock and the clear waters of the Tyrrhenian Sea.
Reynisfjara
You might have to ask the locals in the small village of Vík í Mýrdal, located on the southern tip of Iceland, how to actually find Reynisfjara. Once you find Reynisfjara you will soon realize why it’s one of the country’s most popular attractions.
The stunning cliffs of Mount Reynisfjall act as the backdrop for the beach, which also might seem familiar as it is the set for many scenes on Game of Thrones.
Playa Pavones
Home to the largest prehistoric rainforest in Central America, Playa Pavones is a must-see. While this beach is known for being one of the best-surfing destinations in the world, La Ponderosa Beach and Jungle Resort also sit on the black sand beach, making tourists flock to the location.
Alaska's Black Sand Beach
For a true experience of Alaska’s Black Sand Beach, book the 26 Glacier Cruise with Phillips Cruises & Tours from Whittier, Alaska. Throughout your journey you will witness the black sand beach, glaciers and even whales if it’s the right season.
Saint-Pierre Beach
Saint- Pierre beach, located on the Caribbean island of Martinique, is filled with history. In 1902 the island volcano, Mount Pelee, erupted resulting in many casualties. Today, the beach acts as both a monument and a tourist attraction as travelers flock to the volcanic sand beach.
Number One Beach
While getting to Number One Beach on the island of Dominica is quite the hike, once you arrive you will not regret it one bit. From April to June, you will see nature at work as sea turtles come on the sand to lay eggs.
Playa Negra
Also known as Playa Negrita (Little lack Beach), this remote beach can be found in Vieques, Puerto Rico. The sand is a mix of both black and brown specks of sand. Take a morning stroll or morning swim as you witness Puerto Rico’s beautiful sunrise.