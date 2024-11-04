Couples’ vacations are taking an unexpected turn as an increasing number of people choose to have what is being dubbed a “sleep divorce” while on vacation. This emerging trend sees couples choosing separate sleeping arrangements while on holiday, prioritizing rest and rejuvenation over traditional notions of shared accommodations.

The term “sleep divorce,” while sounding potentially alarming, has little to do with relationship troubles. Instead, it reflects a growing awareness of the importance of quality sleep, even – or especially – during vacations. This practice involves couples sleeping in separate beds or rooms. That way, each partner can find the perfect setting for a restful night’s sleep.

The Numbers Tell The Story

Recent data from Hilton’s 2025 Trends report sheds light on this phenomenon. The report reveals that 63% of travelers admit to sleeping better alone. Moreover, 37% of respondents preferred sleeping in a separate bed from their partner while traveling. The numbers are even more striking for those vacationing with children, with 75% believing it’s best to sleep apart from their kids during trips.

Dr. Wendy Troxel, a sleep expert and senior behavioral scientist at RAND Corporation, offers insight into this trend. “This reflects a growing awareness that sleep is crucial not only for personal health and well-being but also for relationship health,” she explained to Fox News Digital. According to Dr. Troxel, a lack of sleep can cause irritability and conflict, which can ruin a vacation.

The hospitality industry is taking note of this shift in traveler preferences. Many hotels and resorts are now offering options like connecting rooms or suites with multiple bedrooms to accommodate couples seeking separate sleeping arrangements. A Hilton spokesperson commented on the trend, telling Fox News Digital, “As sleep tourism has evolved, the conversations have also strengthened, with topics like ‘sleep divorce’ expected to increase in 2025.”

Benefits Of ‘Sleep Divorce’

Couples embracing this trend cite several benefits. Improved sleep quality tops the list, as different sleep habits, snoring, or varying schedules no longer disrupt each other’s rest. This leads to an enhanced vacation experience, with well-rested travelers more likely to fully enjoy their daytime activities.

Surprisingly, some couples report feeling closer when well-rested, leading to fewer arguments and more quality time together during waking hours. For those concerned about maintaining intimacy, experts suggest setting aside time for closeness before bedtime. Dr. Troxel recommends, “It is often the time before going to sleep that is most important for maintaining connection and intimacy.”