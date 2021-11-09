The Safest Countries For Black Solo Travel According To Other Black Travelers

Solo travel is one of the most liberating experiences anyone can have, and it’s on the rise. For one, you can move at your own pace without having to worry about compromising with a partner or group. If you don’t want to wake up at dawn to get those Insta-worthy pics at a typically crowded attraction, you don’t have to!

Do you want to forgo sightseeing for a lazy day, sipping drinks poolside? Go right ahead. A solo journey can also be a time for self discovery as you learn what you are capable of on your own.

But without a support system to look out for you, safety becomes even more of a priority. And traveling while Black in less inclusive areas presents another set of issues. This was a dilemma facing a 23-year-old Nigerian student in the United States. Reddit user u/MaxSol1997 acknowledged that he is enjoying his stay ‘for the most part’ but admitted that he encountered some instances of racism which has made him insecure about traveling to other parts of the world. He turned to the travel sub-Reddit to get advice on the safest places for solo travel.

Some users pointed out that no country was completely safe, so he should just go for it and not limit himself. But others shared the safest countries based on their own experiences. Here are some of the responses.