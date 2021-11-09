Photo Credit: Jakob Owens
The Safest Countries For Black Solo Travel According To Other Black Travelers
Solo travel is one of the most liberating experiences anyone can have, and it’s on the rise. For one, you can move at your own pace without having to worry about compromising with a partner or group. If you don’t want to wake up at dawn to get those Insta-worthy pics at a typically crowded attraction, you don’t have to!
Do you want to forgo sightseeing for a lazy day, sipping drinks poolside? Go right ahead. A solo journey can also be a time for self discovery as you learn what you are capable of on your own.
But without a support system to look out for you, safety becomes even more of a priority. And traveling while Black in less inclusive areas presents another set of issues. This was a dilemma facing a 23-year-old Nigerian student in the United States. Reddit user u/MaxSol1997 acknowledged that he is enjoying his stay ‘for the most part’ but admitted that he encountered some instances of racism which has made him insecure about traveling to other parts of the world. He turned to the travel sub-Reddit to get advice on the safest places for solo travel.
Some users pointed out that no country was completely safe, so he should just go for it and not limit himself. But others shared the safest countries based on their own experiences. Here are some of the responses.
1. Greece
I really enjoyed Greece. Stayed in Athens for close to a year and hit up many of the islands. The people were friendly and welcoming.
2. Denmark
Copenhagen is super nice. I was there with my friend from Trinidad. No racism experienced there at all. Beautiful place, lovely people!
3. Germany
I think Berlin is a great city to visit. Very diverse population, interesting WWII and Cold War sites, lots of coffeehouses and cool reasonably-priced restaurants, and plenty of parks and open space.
4. South Korea
Go to South Korea dude. Literally safe enough to sleep on the streets, people are friendly and helpful, and the food is amazing. I went for about two weeks and found it to be one of the most beautiful and memorable countries I’ve been to. Never once did I feel unsafe or uncomfortable.
5. Colombia
I’m also Nigerian and currently traveling around South America. In Colombia currently, [and] the people here are super friendly, haven’t felt threatened, experienced racism, or any trouble of the sort.
6. Barbados
If you’re in the US, consider the Caribbean. Pretty easy to get to and inexpensive generally if you use Airbnb etc. I did a solo trip to Barbados and the people there are just incredible, so generous, and fun!
7. Portugal
I’ve been solo traveling in Portugal for the last two months. While I am not Black, I’m not white either. I’ve felt very welcome here and just a general openness towards foreigners.
I’ve observed lots of foreigners of all colors, including Black (specifically from France, the US, South America, Africa, the UK, etc) not to mention there are also a lot of Black residents.