A 12-year-old young boy passed away after falling from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship balcony on September 7. According to People, the tragic incident happened on the cruise line’s Harmony of the Seas vessel, which was returning to Galveston, Texas. The Washington Post reported that the FBI is investigating the circumstances of the child’s fall.

The latter publication claimed that, while solid details remain unconfirmed, reports state the child fell from a balcony onto the busy, tree-lined “Central Park” area, which boasts shops and eateries. The Central Park spot is reportedly located on Deck 8 of the ship’s 18 total — 16 of which are passenger accessible. Notably, People said it confirmed that the child fell “at” Central Park.

The FBI hasn’t disclosed details about the incident outside of noting that the investigation is under its authority. The bureau is collaborating with the United States Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection. The FBI said it’s “the primary federal agency authorized to investigate potential crimes on the high seas.”

Harmony of the Seas was returning to its port in Galveston after embarking on a week-long Western Caribbean cruise. The Royal Caribbean’s website notes that the ship’s itinerary includes Roatan, Honduras, and Puerto Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico.

How Has Royal Caribbean Responded Following The Child’s Death?

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of one of our guests,” a spokesperson for the cruise line said in a statement. “Our Care Team is providing support and assistance to the guest’s family during this difficult time. For the privacy of the guest and their family, we have no additional details to share.”

In 2019, a 16-year-old on Harmony of the Seas fell to their death while trying to get to his room from a nearby balcony. Royal Caribbean, at the time, reportedly referred to the teenager’s death as a “tragic accident.”