Pope Leo XIV, unveiled to the world May 8, is a Chicagoan with Creole and Caribbean heritage rooted in New Orleans.

Born Robert Francis Prevost, Pope Leo XIV, 69, is the Catholic Church’s first American leader. The Chicago-born newly appointed pope’s Creole descent stems from his maternal grandparents. Historical records shared with the New York Times describe Joseph Martinez and Louise Baquié as Black or mulatto from New Orleans’ Seventh Ward. The two tied the knot at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, previously located on Annette Street. In the 20th century, Joseph and Louise moved to Chicago, where they welcomed the pope’s mother, Mildred Martinez.

Mildred’s 1912 birth certificate notes that Joseph was born in the Dominican Republic and Louise was born in New Orleans. However, Jari C. Honora, the genealogist credited with unearthing the pope’s Creole background and familial documents, included further details. The latter shared that the 1900 Census listed Joseph as a Black cigar maker born in “Hayti.” Notably, the Haiti and Dominican Republic share the island of Hispaniola in the Caribbean.

Additionally, an 1870 Census that Honora found reportedly listed Joseph’s birthplace as Louisiana.

What Else Is There To Know About The Pope’s Creole Roots In New Orleans?

The pope’s older bother John Provost, 71, of Chicago’s suburbs, is said to have confirmed their family’s Creole roots. However, John noted that his family doesn’t identify as Black. The older brother shared that he and the pope’s father was born in the United States, and that their paternal grandparents were from France.

“This discovery is just an additional reminder of how interwoven we are as Americans,” Honora said of Pope Leo XIV’s Creole roots. “I hope that it will highlight the long history of Black Catholics, both free and enslaved, in this country, which includes the Holy Father’s family.”

Honora’s website self-proclaims him as a “New Orleans native, resident, and proud Louisiana Creole.” In speaking to the Times, he added, “Both Joseph Norval Martinez and Louise Baquié were people of color, no doubt about it.”

What Did Pope Leo XIV Say In His Opening Message?

The pope also serves as the Bishop of Rome and head of state of Vatican City. Other names the leader may be referred to are “pontiff” or “Supreme Pastor.”

Pope Leo XIV is the 267th pontiff and successor of Pope Francis. The latter passed away April 25, Easter Monday, and remains regarded by many as a global humanitarian and progressive, timely leader of the Catholic Church.

In his first words to the world – including the 1.3 billion Catholics globally – Pope Leo XIV wished peace to all. He emphasized unity, building bridges, and justice. Also, he shouted out his spiritual family in Peru, where he lived and practiced ministry for 20 years – even gaining Peruvian citizenship in 2015.

“The Pope [Francis] who blessed Rome, gave his blessing to the world, to the entire world, that Easter morning. Allow me to follow up on that same blessing: God loves us. God loves you all. And evil will not prevail! We are all in the hands of God,” said Pope Leo XIV in his first address, per NPR.