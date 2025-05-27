One of the few Black-owned restaurants sits on one of the busiest streets in Granada, Nicaragua. I’m willing to bet it’s the only one (for now) and possibly the first in Nicaragua’s oldest city. However, owner Kevin Jones isn’t 100% sure and wants to err on the side of caution. He also acknowledges that he doesn’t know of any other Black-owned restaurants.

Located on Calle La Calzada, guests are immediately drawn to the restaurant with the brown picnic tables in the front and the smell of woodfire pizza and baked goods coming from the inside. As you walk past the traditional heated ovens, you will immediately enter into a traditional Nicaraguan courtyard design that blends indoor and outdoor spaces with nature. This is where a majority of Jones’s guests sit. It’s always packed.

Mr. Jones will probably greet you with his Southern accent, which comes from Austin, Texas. He brings Southern charm and hospitality to Central America.

“We have a pretty mixed menu,” he tells Travel Noire. “Pizzas are made in the front, and a scratch kitchen is in the back. We have our basic menu and a rotating menu every week to do something different.”

How A Hobby Led Jones To Granada, Nicaragua

Jones often traveled to Costa Rica for his love of deep-sea fishing. After having bad luck during a rainy season, Jones moved further south and landed in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua. They traveled further north to Granada, where he fell in love with the slower pace. He originally planned to purchase an investment property, but permanently moved to Granada in 2016.

When Jones and his business partner decided to open a restaurant, Jones says people in the community were excited and did not hesitate to lend a helping hand. The breakfast menu features baked goods, a traditional breakfast, breakfast pizzas, and more. The lunch menu includes salads, burgers, calzones, and specialty pizzas, mixing in some local cuisines and a weekly rotating menu. Spontaneous travelers will love that you don’t need reservations to dine.

Pan de Vida is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and an hour later Friday through Sunday.