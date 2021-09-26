Celebrate National Pancake Day With These Black-Owned Brands

Is there a better food holiday than National Pancake Day? What’s not to love about eating a warm, fluffy stack, drenched in whipped butter and maple syrup for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. With options like banana, ricotta, fluffy Japanese-style, chocolate chip, and the traditional buttermilk, there’s a pancake for everybody. It’s the kind of meal that can be as indulgently decadent or simply sinful as you wish.

And you don’t need to go out to get quality pancakes. Several Black-owned brands are now offering mixes and syrups to create your own pancake magic at home. In honor of National Pancake Day, here are some Black-owned brands to look out for.

Vicky Cakes

Vicky Cakes on Instagram

The company’s namesake was well known in her neighborhood for making the lightest and fluffiest of pancakes for her four kids back in the late ‘70s. In 2013, she cooked breakfast for her youngest daughter and her husband. Her son-in-law was blown away and suggested they package and sell the mix.

Vicky Cakes was officially launched in 2019 and is now available on Amazon and Walmart.com, as well as stores across the country. The brand has drawn national media attention and was selected for a grant by Beyoncé. The products are vegan, dairy-free, and are available in original, pecan, blueberry, and chocolate buttermilk flavors as well as gluten-free buttermilk mix.

Rosella Baked Goods

Rosella Baked Goods on Instagram

Sweet potato pancake mix? Yes, please! The idea was born from a recipe for sweet potato hushpuppies by Rashed “Ray” Dukes’s dad, Curtis. Rosella Baked Goods debuted in 2013. Unfortunately, Curtis died of lung cancer in 2014 and Rashed wanted to pack it all in. But his wife Monique encouraged him to carry on the father-son business. Today, their naturally sweet, low fat, low cholesterol mix continues to be a hit with customers.

Blanket Pancakes & Syrup

Blanket Pancakes & Syrup on Instagram

Blanket Pancakes & Syrup founders Deven and Marquita Carter had always harbored a love for good food. But when Marquita faced health complications during pregnancy, the couple needed to make a switch to a cleaner diet. Their quest to cut out unnatural foods and preservatives in favor of healthier options resulted in a pancake mix and syrup made with “clean, simple ingredients.” The mixes come in buttermilk, honey butter (infused with real honey in the batter), and chocolate chip. Their syrups include vanilla bean, cinnamon, and original flavor.