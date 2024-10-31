A new Black-owned postpartum retreat is slated to open its doors in Charlotte, North Carolina, in early 2025. The Ziva Postpartum Retreat will provide new mothers with a luxurious and supportive environment. It will mark a milestone as only the second Black-owned facility of its kind in the country.

Ziva Postpartum Retreat aims to address the critical gaps in care for new mothers, particularly women of color. The facility will provide various services, including around-the-clock postpartum doula care. It will also have lactation consultants and nursery access, all within a luxurious setting.

Co-founder Selena Williams, a single mother by choice and former litigation e-discovery professional, explains the motivation behind the venture: “Becoming mothers opened our eyes to the gaps in postpartum care, especially for those seeking a blend of expert support and luxury. While there are still few postpartum retreats in the U.S., there were none in North Carolina and only one other Black-owned, full-service retreat in the U.S.”

Ziva Postpartum Retreat’s Timely Response To A Growing Need

The opening of Ziva comes at a crucial time when the United States continues to grapple with high maternal and infant mortality rates, particularly among women of color. As the only developed nation without federal paid family leave, the U.S. has seen a growing demand for comprehensive postpartum care solutions. Postpartum retreats, already popular in Europe and Asia, are now gaining traction in the United States. The first such retreat in the U.S. opened in New York in 2022. It paved the way for facilities like Ziva to address this critical need.

Brandon Grate Photography for the LEPR Agency

Set to open in February 2025, Ziva will occupy a specially redesigned hotel in Charlotte’s SouthPark area. New mothers will have the option to choose packages ranging from three to seven nights or more. Bookings will open on November 1, with recommendations for clients to make reservations after reaching 25 weeks of pregnancy. The retreat’s offerings go beyond basic care. Guests will enjoy three meals and snacks daily, access to doulas and lactation consultants, childcare services, postpartum classes, and use of a nursery and luxurious mothers’ lounge. For those seeking additional pampering, add-on services will include postpartum therapy, belly-binding, massages, and nail care.

Lauren Hall, co-founder and mother of two, shares the retreat’s mission: “Ziva Postpartum Retreat is on a mission to give mothers a space to rest, recover, and be nurtured during one of the most important times in their lives. We’re creating the retreat we dreamed of—where mothers are cared for, pampered, and supported in every way possible.”

An Inclusive Postpartum Retreat For All New Parents

The retreat’s holistic approach to postpartum care aims to address the alarming statistics surrounding maternal health in the U.S. Twenty percent of American mothers experience postpartum depression and approximately 40 percent miss their six-week post-delivery check-ups. Facilities like Ziva aim to bridge critical gaps in care.

Committing to inclusivity, Ziva Postpartum Retreat welcomes all postpartum parents. This includes adoptive parents, intended parents through surrogacy, gestational carriers, and others, ensuring that a wide range of new parents can benefit from their supportive services.