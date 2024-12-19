A Christmas getaway sounds particularly tempting when it’s characterized by sun, sand, pools and hotel amenities. Over the years, the Canary Islands off the coast of Spain have become a winter go-to. In Netflix’s La Palma, a four-part Norwegian series, we witness a family of four and several scientists as they navigate Mother Nature’s wrath. On-screen, a natural disaster caused by the island’s volcano causes a beautiful luxe vacation to go awry; when everyone tries to escape the island at the same time, chaos ensues. At the time of writing, La Palma is the No. 1 ranked show on Netflix in the US, so it won’t be surprising if the Canary Islands (specifically La Palma and Tenerife) are flooded with tourists eager to adventure in the area in the new year.

The Beautiful Island of La Palma Sits off the Coast of West Africa

Key Scenes: Almost all of the scenes from La Palma were shot on the titular island, from scenic views as the characters arrive to their destination at the regional airport to nail-biting moments as the Cumbre Vieja erupts. Fewer scenes were captured on a neighboring island called Tenerife at the Labranda Isla Bonita Hotel.

Best Time to Visit: May and June typically offer the best prices for travel to La Palma for those on a budget. However, the warmest months (and best for beachgoers) are July and August.

Transportation Options: Getting around La Palma can be managed by car or bus. If you intend on island hopping during your stay, be prepared to get acquainted with the ferry system.

Fans of the Netflix series La Palma can fly straight into the city island where all of the magic happens on-screen. Flights go direct from neighboring countries and other Canary Island airports. The series actually captures airport scenes, when island goers are trying to escape, at La Palma airport. While the pandemonium was caused by the Cumbre Vieja, a volcano that erupts in the series (and did in real life), viewers can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that the island offers a calm beauty that’s definitely to be experienced at least once. For a stress-free experience, make sure to book your flights a month to a few months in advance.

Things To Do: Once you land, you’ll travel to your hotel and be ready for a day or night out on the town. Consider visiting the Casa Museo del Vino Las Manchas for a bit of history about the island and a look/walk-through of their outdoor grapevine. Before or after your tour, go for a swim in the natural waters of the Charco Azul or Piscinas de la Fajana.

Where To Eat: Since you’re on an island, it makes sense to enjoy what the water has to offer. Seafood and Mediterranean dishes are the specialty of Restaurante Casa Del Mar Tazacorte. There, the fish is traditionally Spanish, fresh and tasty. If you’re looking to embrace the luxe of it all, consider one of their many Michelin restaurants, such as Casa Osmunda, which boasts great food, wine and service.

Where To Stay: Interior scenes throughout La Palma were shot at the Labranda Isla Bonita Hotel located in Tenerife. It’s just a short walk from the beach and a short ride from the airport. The hotel is often booked to the brim so be sure to play with your dates when deciding upon scheduling. If you’re looking to stay in La Palma proper (where hotels are a bit more affordable), consider the Hotel Benahoare and The El Paso – both are deemed 4-star hotels with trendy vibes.