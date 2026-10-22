A non-resident adult pays $200 a day to enter Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Reserve through December 31 and $100 a day from January 1, a split Narok County brought in during 2024, and camp rate sheets show holding for 2027. For anyone trying to escape a New York or Chicago winter, that makes New Year’s Day worth circling. Kenya straddles the equator, and January generally brings warm, comparatively dry weather to the regions on this itinerary. The itinerary includes two nights in the capital, four in the Mara, and four on the Indian Ocean beaches at Diani, with one direct bush flight linking the reserve to the coast.

This year’s weather calls for a closer look than usual. The Kenya Meteorological Department’s short-rains outlook warned that “above-average rainfall is expected over 80% of the Country,” and its county forecast says rain around Nairobi and the Mara will last into January 2027. Late January and February offer the best chance of dry tracks along with cheaper park tickets. Anyone booking now also has a health advisory to weigh, after the U.S. State Department moved Kenya to Level 3 on October 19 following confirmed Ebola cases in Nairobi.

Plan Africa Winter Travel Around Nairobi’s Two Airports

Kenya Airways’ nonstop from JFK lands at Jomo Kenyatta International the next morning, with a road transfer to the leafy suburb of Karen and time to sleep off the flight before heading into the bush. Hemingways Nairobi has 45 suites overlooking the Ngong Hills and keeps a butler on call around the clock, with deluxe suites at $670 a night including breakfast in January and February. Travelers who would rather be near shops and restaurants can stay at Tribe Hotel, beside the Village Market complex in Gigiri, from about $350.

A short drive from central Nairobi, Nairobi National Park offers a first game drive, with admission costing $80 per nonresident adult before vehicle and guide fees. The Nairobi National Museum on Museum Hill is a good afternoon option for $18. Giraffe Manor is a harder booking. Its Rothschild’s giraffes lean in at the breakfast table, and rooms started at $1,413 per adult in 2026 and often sell out a year ahead. Guests also staying at a Safari Collection sister lodge can stay at the Historic Manor, though rooms there open to everyone within four weeks of arrival, while the Garden Manor takes independent bookings.

Nine confirmed Ebola cases had been recorded in Nairobi by October 20, according to the CDC. The first was imported on October 6, and each later case was a relative or health worker of that patient who was already in quarantine when they tested positive. Kenya’s Ministry of Health has reported no community spread, and the CDC rates the risk to American travelers as low. Yet, the State Department raised its advisory to Level 3, Reconsider Travel, on October 19. With departure still months away, refundable bookings leave room to change plans. U.S. passport holders need Kenya’s electronic travel authorization before boarding, and the government advises applying at least two weeks ahead.

Spend Four Nights In The Maasai Mara After The January Fee Drop

From Wilson Airport, Nairobi’s small-plane field, Mombasa Air Safari’s 10 a.m. departure lands in the reserve an hour later for $200 plus a $20 fuel surcharge under its 2026 fares. Booking the Wilson-to-Mara and Mara-to-coast legs together as a through fare costs $550 plus $55 in surcharges under the airline’s published 2026 rates. The airline mostly flies 13-seat Cessna Grand Caravans with no cabin attendant, and its 15-kilogram limit includes cameras and requires a soft bag. Passengers should pack for the entire route accordingly or arrange additional luggage handling in advance.

With the Great Migration crossing the Mara from July to October, a January safari centers on the animals that live in the reserve year-round. Governors’ Camp has stood in the riverine forest along the Mara River since 1972 and shares the area with the Marsh Pride, a lion pride the camp promotes as a favorite of wildlife filmmakers. Its 2027 rate of $654 per person sharing for January through March includes meals, house drinks, and two or three game drives a day, with park fees and a $50 nightly community fee billed separately.

Further down the price range, Mara Serena Safari Lodge arranges its domed rooms in a circle on a hilltop and serves buffet meals in a restaurant overlooking the Mara plains, with full-board rates between $175 and $470 depending on season. Game drives cost an additional $70 per person per outing, according to the lodge’s published rates. At the top of the luxury safari market, Angama Mara takes its name from the Swahili word for “suspended in mid-air,” an apt description of its perch on the edge of the Oloololo Escarpment. It charges $2,450 per person during the January and February shoulder season, including guided drives in the Mara Triangle.

Under reserve rules in force since 2023, anyone flying out must reach the airstrip by 10 a.m. to avoid another day’s entry fee. The coast flight leaves at 11:30 a.m., so an early transfer from camp is necessary. Four days of fees for two adults come to $800 in January, or $1,000 if the departure counts as a fifth day.

Kenya’s 2026 Economic Survey recorded a fall in Mara visitor numbers following the fee increase, with Amboseli National Park drawing more visitors than the Mara in 2025 for the first time in years. Tented camps still have the fewest rooms on the route, so book them first.

Finish On Diani Beach And Fly Home Through Nairobi

Lifting off from the Mara at 11:30 a.m., Mombasa Air Safari’s coast flight is scheduled to arrive around 1:45 p.m., serving Diani, Mombasa, and Malindi without a return to Nairobi. Bought separately, the leg costs $420 plus a $35 surcharge, and the airline asks passengers to reconfirm 24 hours before departure. Rain lingers inland, but the Met service expects the short rains around Kwale and Mombasa to end in the first or second week of December, so a late January arrival lands well into the dry season.

On Galu Beach, Almanara is a small resort whose Sails restaurant is built from steel and sailcloth, and its oceanview rooms cost $395 per adult with all meals from January 6, with a two-night minimum. Several of its neighbors raise prices sharply between December 23 and January 3 and require stays of up to five nights over the holidays, another reason to arrive after New Year.

South of Diani, boats leave Shimoni for Kisite-Mpunguti Marine Park for dolphin-watching and reef-snorkeling. Lunch is on Wasini Island, and some operators finish the day at the Shimoni Slave Caves. Organized trips start around $80, including park fees and hotel transfers, while visitors arranging their own boat pay $25 to enter the park.

At Hemingways, Governors’ Camp, and Almanara, ten nights for two adults run about $11,000 in rooms, plus park and community fees. The bush flights and the hop back to Nairobi bring that to about $12,500, and choosing Mara Serena lowers the safari leg considerably. Jambojet’s 75-minute flight from Ukunda typically costs $76 to $111 one way. A midday departure leaves a comfortable margin before Kenya Airways’ overnight nonstop to JFK, which arrives the following morning.