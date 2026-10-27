JetBlue Airways has announced that select TrueBlue loyalty program members will be eligible for complimentary upgrades to its new BlueFirst cabin, which launches in December, subject to availability.

Only TrueBlue travelers who initially booked JetBlue’s Main, Main Flex, EvenMore, and EvenMore Flex fares will be eligible for a bump into the carrier’s soon-to-debut new domestic first class, BlueFirst. Since JetBlue Mosaic status holders and Premier Cardmembers (including authorized users and those without Mosaic status) all have TrueBlue accounts, they’ll also be eligible for free cabin upgrades into BlueFirst. Qualifying TrueBlue flyers will be those who paid for their airfare with loyalty points or a mix of those and cash. JetBlue Premier Cardmembers, on the other hand, will need to have used their card to purchase their flight.

If selected, JetBlue will alert the traveler via its app and an email. Per the airline, the priority of consideration for the upgrade will depend on the flyer’s Mosaic or JetBlue Premier Cardmember status, as well as “how you paid for your flight, the fare you purchased, and the tiles you’ve earned this program year.” Based on those parameters, after you complete check-in, you’ll automatically be up for BlueFirst upgrade consideration. Conveniently, you’ll be able to see your spot on the list.

JetBlue specifies that the “space-available” upgrades will be “available to eligible TrueBlue members when a BlueFirst seat is available starting 60 minutes prior to departure.” A major aspect of the new perk is that eligible flyers can also upgrade a plus-one to BlueFirst if two seats are available and both people are on the same reservation. Unfortunately, though, larger parties won’t be eligible for the specific cabin upgrade.

What Is JetBlue BlueFirst?

JetBlue also announced earlier this month that routes with its BlueFirst cabin have gone on sale. Flights with the distinctive first class offering will begin flying in December of this year. Though the brand repeatedly describes the premium in-flight experience as the carrier’s “new domestic first class,” BlueFirst will be on routes to the Caribbean and Latin America. JetBlue Mosaic and Premier Cardmembers should know that BlueFirst will only be available on certain routes. So while most travelers happily welcome any free upgrade, the flight to their destination might not even have BlueFirst on board. Also worth noting, BlueFirst upgrades will be available only on eligible JetBlue-operated flights, not on partner airlines.

If you’re curious, JetBlue routes confirmed to offer the new first class cabin, starting in December, depart from Fort Lauderdale and arrive in Boston, Buffalo, Liberia (Costa Rica), New York, and Washington, D.C.

Between January and April 2027, the carrier plans to roll out BlueFirst on over 30 other routes.