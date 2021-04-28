JetBlue And American Airlines Partner To Add 24 New Routes

Travelers will soon have more flight options at their disposal thanks to JetBlue and American Airlines.

JetBlue Airways and American Airlines are teaming up once again as part of their Northeast Alliance to offer “competitive choices” to clientele in that region. This next stage of the airline companies’ ongoing partnership will see an expansion of their networks including nonstop flights and more code-share routes.

JetBlue will be adding seven destinations starting later this year and into 2022. Among those are flights from New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK) or Boston Logan International Airport to San Antonio, Texas; San Pedro Sula, Honduras; Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; Kansas City, Missouri; Asheville, North Carolina; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The company is also introducing Vancouver as its first Canadian destination from Summer 2022 out of both JFK and Boston Logan.

JetBlue will also add flights from New York’s LaGuardia to Jacksonville, Florida; Sarasota, Florida; Savannah, Georgia; New Orleans, Louisiana; Nashville, Tennessee; and Portland, Maine.

“With the Northeast Alliance, we are finally able to give our customers in New York and Boston what they’ve been asking for years— more JetBlue service and more JetBlue low fares,” said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning of JetBlue in a statement. “By connecting with American’s large customer base and international network, we can add new markets that we have been eying for many years. The alliance quite literally gives us room to grow as we get greater access to airports that we’ve been locked out of for years.”

Starting from October 31, American Airlines will provide nonstop service between JFK and Delhi, India’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. The airline is also preparing to launch their long-awaited JFK to Tel Aviv, Israel flight in May and JFK to Athens, Greece route in June.

Domestic nonstop service will be available from LaGuardia to Houston, Oklahoma City, and Omaha, Neb. Additionally, nonstop service will be available from Boston Logan to Cincinnati, St. Louis, and Toronto.



Find out more on the new destinations and start dates on jetblue.com and news.aa.com.