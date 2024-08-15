Book enthusiasts on TikTok have long been raving about Colleen Hoover’s tumultuous romance, It Ends With Us. The film adaptation (starring Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni and Brandon Sklenar) hit theaters on Aug. 9th. We meet Lively’s character in the wake of her father’s death, which she seems unexpectedly unemotional about. It’s later revealed that her mom was a victim of physical abuse at the hands of her dad – a pattern she winds up repeating while falling head over heels for a handsome doctor named Ryle. After watching the Baldoni-directed project, more people are talking about Lily Bloom’s twisted love story and the scenic It Ends With Us filming locations they can visit in real life.

Where Was ‘It Ends With Us’ Filmed?

Beautiful Boston, Massachusetts is at the heart of Hoover’s story. Just one of the differences between Baldoni’s film and her work is that many It Ends With Us filming locations are actually in New Jersey. Throughout the drama, aerial shots of Boston’s skyline remind us of the setting; those were captured in the city, with crews using the Longfellow Bridge and Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge as vantage points.

When speaking with People, Location Manager Jeff Brown confirmed that the director’s choice to film outside of Boston was “primarily financial,” but his goal was still to create an authentic New England feel. “We all knew from the book and from the script that Boston was a major part of the story. So with locations, sometimes you’re looking for things that are underneath the story in a way. What sells Boston that isn’t necessarily Boston?” Brown explained. He added that the team’s top priority was finding a spot where Lively and Baldoni were comfortable to perform. “Their faces do not necessarily need to say Boston, they say Ryle and Lily, and that’s more important than the specifics of some street.”

Newark Avenue, New Jersey

(Photo via @southhousejc/IG)

Key Scenes: Lily and Ryle’s big kiss, interior and exterior shots of Atlas’ restaurant.

Best Time to Visit: For optimal weather, plan your trip to Newark between March and July.

Transportation Options: Many train and bus lines can take you to Newark Ave, or you can travel by cab.

According to Brown, locals in Jersey City who provided It Ends With Us filming locations were great to collaborate with. “It’s a commercial stretch and we shot after Christmas, so we worked with them to take down some of the Christmas decorations, but leave up the string lights because our director of photography really responded to those as a texture in the background, especially when you have the romantic scene of the first kiss,” he dished to People. Located on Newark Ave is Atlas’ Root restaurant (actually called South House), and while you might not be able to taste his menu, patrons of the popular eatery can dine on Southern cuisine and cocktails in a charming rustic atmosphere.

Things to Do: Explore the Midnight Market or get creative at Paint the Town while you sip on wine.

Where to Eat: South House or The Ashford Lounge and Rooftop.

Where to Stay: Springhill Suites offers soundproof rooms and a 24-hour shuttle service to the nearby airport.

Van Vorst Park, Jersey City

(Photo via Van Vorst Park Association/Facebook)

Key Scenes: Final moments of the movie, when Lily and Atlas reconnect at the farmer’s market.

Best Time to Visit: In the spring or summer months to see nature’s beauty in full bloom; note that the park is open from 6 AM to 10 PM daily.

Transportation Options: Take the PATH train to Grove Street and access Van Vorst Park via a 10-minute walk. You can also ride on the light rail system to Marin Boulevard, and walk about the same distance.

Spanning two acres, Van Vorst Park was established in 1835, reminding us just how much American history exists in Jersey City. It was named after a European family who settled in the area centuries before and is still home to beautiful nineteenth-century houses and brownstones; these are just part of what made it the perfect It Ends With Us filming location. “They get approached for filming quite a bit and I don’t think they allow a lot of film shoots, so we were very, very fortunate,” Brown shared. “[There’s] an organization that manages it, and they turned the fountain on for us because they had closed it off for the winter. They were really willing to play with us.”

Things to Do: Connect with your inner child on the swings, or attend the weekly farmers market on Saturday morning from 8:30 AM until 3 PM; it runs from spring until fall.

Where to Eat: Grab a slice at Razza Pizza Artigianale or find tasty vegan eats at Short Grain.

Where to Stay: Hyatt Regency Jersey City on the Hudson offers great river views, or the nearby Westin Jersey City Newport makes it easy to get your steps in thanks to its convenient location.