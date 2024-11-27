Qatar is a small country in the Middle East and Southwest Asia, with a population under 3 million in 2023, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Only around 10% of the country’s population has Qatari citizenship, while the remainder includes expats and migrant workers. The country occupies the Qatar Peninsula and is on the Northeastern coast of the broader Arabian Peninsula. It shares a southern land border with Saudi Arabia but is mostly surrounded by the Persian Gulf.

People often visit Doha, the capital, to experience Souq Waqif, shop at Villaggio Mall, and marvel at the futuristic innovation of the city’s architecture. Other cities tourists might visit are Al Khor and Dukhan.

Official Travel Advisories

The State Department’s latest travel advisory for Qatar, issued in July 2023, classifies the latter country as a “Level 1” zone, meaning American travelers should “exercise normal precautions.”

As of this reporting, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists no current travel health notices for those going to Qatar.

Is Qatar Safe For Tourists And Solo Travelers?

Whether it’s a safe destination for you depends on many factors. Travelers should consider how aspects of their identity could impact their experience, as the country has some conservative laws and societal norms.

Qatar ranked 29th on the 2024 Global Peace Index, meaning it has a “high” state of peace. Moreover, compared to other regional countries in the Middle East and North Africa, Qatar was ranked second most peaceful, only behind Kuwait.

Crime And Terrorism

The country reportedly has a low crime rate and a high police presence. The State Department details that “incidents of violence and petty theft are rare but do occur.” Americans could be targets for terrorist groups, although Qatar’s “Level 1” classification raises no specific concerns regarding that or unrest in the Middle Eastern nation.

Common Scams To Be Aware Of In Qatar

The State Department doesn’t outline any specific tourist-targeting scams to beware of when visiting Qatar. Just be mindful of sketchy situations and avoid sharing personal information.

How To Stay Safe And Healthy In Qatar

Before their trip, Americans should register into the State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, or STEP. They should also check the U.S. Embassy in Qatar’s most recent updates. Visitors to the latter country are advised to “stay alert in locations frequented by Westerners.” Also, travelers should keep their wits about them, avoid crowds “in case of unrest,” and be vigilant at banks and ATMs.

Keep in mind that sex outside of marriage in Qatar is illegal. Also, refrain from using obscene language, making lewd gestures, and using illegal drugs. According to the State Department, discussing religion can also be highly sensitive — particularly anything outside of Islam. Out of caution, refrain from doing so, publicly practicing faiths other than Islam, or sharing your faith in an effort to convert others.

Health

The CDC recommends having traveler’s diarrhea medication, preventing bug bites, and avoiding sick people and any type of contaminated or unsafe water. Before traveling, have your routine vaccines. Protection against Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Typhoid, and Yellow Fever is also recommended for most travelers. It’s encouraged to remain in or near major cities in case you’re injured and urgently need medical attention. Consider wearing a high-quality, well-fitting face mask to lower exposure to poor air quality.

Transportation

Travel only with regulated taxi services (including Uber). The Doha metro is also safe if you want to use public transportation.

Appearance

Another important notice to keep in mind is one’s clothing. Regardless of gender, visitors should be mindful that “many public areas” require people to be dressed modestly. Cover shoulders, cleavage, and knees.

Where To Stay In Qatar

Many Doha stays on Visit Qatar’s list of recommended accommodations are recognizable and global hospitality titans. The roundup included the Ritz-Carlton, Hilton, Mandarin Oriental, Grand Hyatt, St. Regis, Kempinski, and more.

If you want something outside the city, consider the Zulal Wellness Resort, which is about an hour outside Doha.

Best Time To Visit Qatar

Qatar’s mildest weather is from November through March. While there is a winter season, the country has year-round sunshine.

People Also Ask

What Language Is Spoken In Qatar?

Arabic is the official language, but English is commonly spoken.

Is Qatar Safe For Female Solo Travelers?

The State Department says, “unaccompanied expatriate women may be verbally and/or physically harassed.” Also, the authority claims pregnant women should consult the U.S. Embassy in Qatar ahead of seeking prenatal care during their visit, as the women “must present a marriage certificate” to get that treatment “at medical facilities in Qatar.”

Female travelers are encouraged to avoid wearing clothing that shows lots of skin in public, including halter tops, sleeveless tops, and short shorts.

Is Qatar Safe For LGBTQIA+ Travelers?

Sex between men is illegal and could result in lashings, prison, and or deportation. If your gender is marked as “X” in your passport as opposed to “M” for male or “F” for female, it won’t be recognized by the Qatari government.

Can You Drink Alcohol In Qatar?

Yes, you can. The drinking age is 21. If you want to consume alcohol, you can do so at licensed private hotels, restaurants, bars, and clubs. However, drinking alcohol and being drunk in public spaces is illegal. Only Qatar residents with a specialized permit can buy alcohol for home consumption.

Should You Travel To Qatar?

Consider avoiding Qatar if you are an LGBTQIA+ traveler or someone who doesn’t want to be mindful of its societal norms. All travelers should familiarize themselves with Qatar’s laws before traveling there, particularly if visiting from the West. Breaking the law will possibly subject you to the conservative nation’s criminal penalties. It is essential to educate yourself on the laws and norms surrounding the ways of dressing in public, religious sensitivity, cussing/vulgar language, sex, and alcohol consumption before going to Qatar.

If you are traveling to the small Middle Eastern country, make sure you’re vaccinated before going and have travel health insurance. While there, avoid crowds and exhibiting any behavior that could be considered publicly indecent or disrespectful, especially within regard to Islamic beliefs.