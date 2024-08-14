

Puerto Rico is a beautiful Caribbean island that offers an enticing mix of natural wonders and cultural attractions for travelers. But is Puerto Rico safe? Some safety concerns exist that visitors should be aware of before planning a trip to this beautiful destination.

Puerto Rico has it all: stunning beaches, lush rainforests, mountains, colonial cities, and a vibrant cultural scene. The island’s top draws include the bioluminescent bays, El Yunque National Forest, Old San Juan’s colorful Spanish colonial buildings, and the Río Camuy caves. Puerto Rico is an affordable tropical paradise with plenty for outdoor adventurers, history buffs, and beach lovers alike. The locals are warm and welcoming, giving Puerto Rico a laid-back Caribbean vibe.

While Puerto Rico has many appeals, crime rates are higher than on the U.S. mainland, which raises some safety concerns for tourists. We’ve compiled key information travelers should know about safety in Puerto Rico.

Travel Advisories

As a U.S. territory, Puerto Rico does not have the same formal travel advisories from the U.S. State Department as foreign countries. However, the State Department does provide useful information on crime and security for U.S. citizens visiting or living in Puerto Rico.

Overall, the State Department rates Puerto Rico at Level 2 (“Exercise Increased Caution”) due to crime. Certain areas like La Perla in San Juan are considered high risk and marked Level 4 (“Do Not Travel”). The State Department warns that violent crime, such as robberies, homicides, and shootings, are common in Puerto Rico.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has no current travel health notices for Puerto Rico beyond routine vaccines. Puerto Rico has similar health standards as the mainland.

Is Puerto Rico Safe For Tourists?

Puerto Rico is generally safe for tourists who stay in well-populated areas and take basic precautions. The majority of violent crime occurs in specific neighborhoods that tourists are unlikely to visit. Old San Juan and resort areas like Isla Verde are quite safe during the day.

Solo travelers, especially women, should exercise more caution when venturing out alone at night. It’s advisable to stick to tourist areas and avoid isolated locations, particularly after dark. Taking standard city smarts like being aware of your surroundings can go a long way.

Puerto Rico’s legal system and law enforcement follow similar practices as the U.S. mainland. However, petty crimes like pickpocketing and bag snatching are common in crowded areas. Tourists should keep valuables secure and be mindful of their belongings.

Some common travel scams occur in Puerto Rico as well, such as unlicensed taxis, counterfeit goods, credit card skimming, and timeshare resale fraud. Using legitimate businesses and being wary of unsolicited offers is advised.

Where To Stay In Puerto Rico

For most tourists, the safest areas in Puerto Rico are the major resort areas like:

Isla Verde (San Juan): This beachfront strip is lined with high-rise resorts and hotels near the airport

Condado (San Juan): An upscale oceanfront neighborhood with casinos and luxury hotels

Dorado: A resort-filled area about 30 minutes west of San Juan known for golf and beaches

Palmas del Mar: A secure gated resort community east of San Juan

Old San Juan is also considered quite safe during the day, when cruise ships are in port and streets are busy. The city takes extra security measures in tourist zones.

Overall, staying in well-populated tourist areas and avoiding higher crime neighborhoods minimizes risk in Puerto Rico. As with any travel, exercising reasonable precautions goes a long way.

The Best Time To Visit Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico has a tropical climate with warm temperatures year-round. The best weather is during the winter dry season from December to April. Summer and fall bring hotter temperatures and an increased chance of rain from hurricane season. Hurricane season officially runs from June to November.

Crowds peak in winter when rates are highest. Visiting in late spring or early fall means fewer tourists and lower prices, though the hurricane risk is higher those months.

How To Stay Safe In Puerto Rico

There are some basic precautions tourists can take to stay safe while visiting Puerto Rico:

Avoid isolated areas, especially at night. Stick to well-lit tourist zones when going out after dark. Only use official taxis from hotel taxi lines or ride-shares like Uber. Avoid unlicensed taxis.

Keep valuables and unnecessary cash/credit cards secured in your hotel room safe. Carry minimal cash and keep wallets/purses secured and out of sight. Be cautious of strangers attempting to distract you or tell you your car/belongings have an issue.

Don’t leave beverages unattended or accept drinks from strangers. Use legitimate tour companies/guides and steer clear of unlicensed vendors on the street. Only take licensed public transportation and pre-arrange private drivers through your hotel.

Puerto Rican authorities are conscious of keeping tourist areas safe. You’ll often see a visible police presence in popular zones like Old San Juan and resort areas. However, it’s still wise to be aware of your surroundings at all times.

Tourists should also follow basic hurricane preparedness if visiting during storm season. Know your hotel’s evacuation plan, keep emergency supplies on hand, and pay attention to weather alerts. Many hotels close temporarily when major hurricanes approach.

Are Some Areas Best Avoided?



While no part of Puerto Rico is completely off-limits to tourists, there are some higher crime areas where extra precautions are advised:

La Perla, San Juan: This poor neighborhood just north of Old San Juan has high crime rates.

Puerta de Tierra, San Juan: An area northwest of Old San Juan known for criminal activity.

Vieques: While a popular day-trip island, some remote areas of Vieques have issues with criminal activity.

In general, tourists should avoid public housing projects and lower-income neighborhoods, especially at night when not on an organized tour. Driving can also be riskier outside major highways and cities.

Using common sense and following advice from your hotel/resort about areas to avoid goes a long way. Puerto Rico has plenty of safe areas where most tourists can have an enjoyable, hassle-free vacation.

People Also Ask



Is Puerto Rico safer than the U.S. mainland? Crime rates in Puerto Rico are higher than on the U.S. mainland overall. However, most tourist areas are quite safe when taking reasonable precautions.

Do I need a passport for Puerto Rico? No, U.S. citizens can travel to Puerto Rico without a passport, since it’s a U.S. territory. A government-issued photo ID is sufficient.

Is Puerto Rico expensive for travelers? No, Puerto Rico is quite affordable compared to other Caribbean islands. Reasonable deals exist on hotels, food, and activities.