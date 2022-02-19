7 Introvert And Ambivert Vacations

Introvert and ambivert vacations aren’t the same as extrovert vacays. Extroverts would think of an introvert vacation as a super relaxing vacation, probably in the middle of nowhere. An ambivert is defined as a “person having characteristics of both extrovert and introvert.” While an introvert seeks solitude, an ambivert may just seek quiet time in the presence of others.

Think of places like coffee shops, libraries, museums, and poetry readings. Laid back vibes that don’t involve a ton of interaction. So, clubs and other large social gatherings may not be the best way for introverts or ambiverts to relax.

Even vacations to places like Las Vegas may prove to be too much. Where should ambiverts and introverts go to vacation? Introvert and ambivert vacation destinations look like places with spas, vineyards and maybe even somewhere that if you make too much of a commotion, you could cause an avalanche!

Kidding about the avalanche, but serious about the more laid back, less social- driven introvert and ambivert vacations below.

