Why You Should Visit Iguazu Falls: The Largest Waterfall Complex In The Americas

Listed by UNESCO as one of the 7 Natural Wonders of the World, Iguazu Falls attracts visitors from all over the world. The falls, which tumble over cliffs on the border of the Argentine province of Misiones and Brazilian state of Paraná, can be both intimidating and appealing.

With 275 waterfalls scattered along 1.7 miles, Iguazu Falls complex is an unforgettable experience.

To make the comparison, Iguazu Falls is twice as tall as Niagara Falls, and it is only overtaken by Zimbabwe’s Victoria Falls, which is taller at 108 meters. In terms of length, It’s three times as wide as Niagara Falls and slightly wider still than Victoria Falls.

Devil’s Throat, the highest and deepest of the falls, is a top attraction. It is located in an abyss that creates a permanent cloud of mist.

The Brazilian side offers breathtaking views, perfect for pictures, while the Argentine side gives a variety of closer viewing points and easy trails.

On the Argentine side, situated in Puerto Iguazú city, there are two viewing circuits— the upper walking trail and lower walking trail. The upper walking trail provides beautiful views from a footbridge point. On the lower walking trail, you will be heading to the base of the falls. It is also possible to take a boat trip to explore the falls and see the attractions pretty close.

You can visit Iguazu Falls year round, but the dry season in South America (May to November), is said to be the best time to enjoy the beauty of the place.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the border between Brazil and Argentina is closed. So, if you choose one country to visit Iguazu Falls, you are not allowed to go to the other.