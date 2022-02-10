Photo Credit: TN
How To Plan Your Next BaeCation
There’s nothing better than spending time in the sun by the pool or high above the ground on a balcony with your bae in an exotic destination. Baecations have taken over social media over the past few years and influencers, celebrities, and normal people are all dying to be swept away to a foreign place with their dream lover in tow.
Like any other trip, baecations can be hard to plan. However, it can be a stress-free planning experience for both you and your significant other if you follow these 10 easy steps below.
1. Coordinate Schedules
Before planning your baecation, make sure you coordinate schedules to be sure there aren’t any time conflicts that could arise during your trip. If your trip is far enough out, requesting paid time off at your job could help to get you and your partner off on the same day.
In addition to work scheduling, you also should align with your partner on what’s the best time emotionally to travel. Are they overloaded with projects at work right now? Or maybe they are in the middle of a new diet or cramping during that time of the month? Coordinate with your bae to make sure everyone is comfortable traveling during your designated time.
2. Find Activities You Both Like
The best way to stay organized and stress-free on any trip is to create an itinerary. Although your plans may change once you arrive at your destination, it’s good to at least have an outline or list of attractions and restaurants you’d like to visit.
Talk to each other before flying out about what type of activities you’d like to participate in while on your trip. It’s important to find things you both enjoy doing to make sure everyone has a good time.
3. Set A Budget Beforehand
What you and your partner plan on spending may vary depending on the destination you’re visiting. Either way, have an open and honest conversation about the budget before you venture out. It’s important that everyone understands how much will be spent while on vacation to prevent hiccups and awkward moments later,
If you want to make things even more stress-free, look up the activities and restaurants you want to visit before you go out of town and put money aside for those outings.
4. Determine If The Trip Is For Relaxation Or Adventure
There’s nothing worse than going on a trip expecting to relax and chill when your partner wants to ride jet skis and mountain bikes. Communication is key so communicate with one another about the purpose of the trip.
If you’re looking for healing and restoration, consider checking out some spas or Reiki sessions. And if adventure is on the brain, take some time to research your destination and see how you can explore.
5. Be Open To New Experiences
If you’re looking for fresh opportunities outside of what you and your partner usually do at home, don’t shy away from trying new adventures that’ll boost your adrenaline and create lasting memories.
From ATVs and watersports to dinner in the sky and sky diving, the possibilities are endless when it comes to what you can do on your trip. Encourage each other to try new things without crossing boundaries or over-pushing limits.
6. Create Phone Free Zones
It is easy to get caught up scrolling on social media during downtime or between activities when on a trip. Make sure you designate space to spend quality time with your partner that doesn’t involve watching TikTok videos or reading comments on The Shaderoom. While it’s impossible to avoid your phone throughout the duration of your baecation, it is important to set aside phone free time to just enjoy and love one another without distractions.
7. Research Food Places Before You Go
Everyone has different tastes when it comes to food so don’t hesitate to research restaurants and local eateries in your destination before you visit. Take some time to check out their food and drink menus to determine what food choices you might like to try on your trip. You may even want to consider building your food budget around preset items you select from each menu.
8. Find Hotel Both Can Agree On
Different hotels offer different levels of quality, care, and amenities so make sure you and your partner talk about what you’re seeking when it comes to hotels. Hospitality can make or break a trip so take your time researching hotels and resorts.
You may even decide a rental property is a better option for you and bae on this trip. So do your due diligence before just booking your hotel stay.
9. Don’t Let One Person Plan
Unless the trip is a surprise for one party, don’t let all the planning fall more on one person than the other. Planning a trip can be overwhelming especially if it is your first time. Be patient with one another as you decipher through itinerary activities, hotel research, and restaurant reservations.
Although it may take hard work to plan out a successful trip, it’ll all be worth it in the end when you and your partner are blissfully enjoying your baecation.
10. Decide On Who’s Driving
It’s very important to research what the traffic and driving culture are like in the destination you’re visiting. One of you may be a better driver than the other, so talk about who will do the bulk of the driving before you depart. If you’re going to share in the driving duties, that’s fine too. Just have a chat about it before hitting the road.