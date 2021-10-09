Holly Robinson Peete Calls Out Air Canada For Preventing Sons From Boarding Plane

Holly Robinson Peete is calling out Air Canada after the actress claims the airline barred her two sons from boarding a flight.

Peete addressed the airline directly on Twitter, stating, “Excuse me @AirCanada, but you got some explaining to do! My sons have just been refused to get on the airplane and travel because they couldn’t produce our credit card that paid for the tickets. One of them is a minor, and now they are stranded in the airport!!!”

She went on to discuss that she’s been traveling back-and-forth to Canada for more than 30 years, and she’s never been asked to swipe the actual card that paid for the tickets.

“The gate agent turned his back on them and refused to allow me to talk to him over the phone to try to explain that I paid for the tickets, and I had the card,” she continued on the Twitter thread. “No more flights until first thing in the morning stuck at the airport.”

As for what happened to her children, Peete says they had to stay overnight in the airport at her expense because the airline stated the boys were flagged, she explains. Peete has been working on her latest Hallmark movie, which she says is dedicated to her 23-year-old son, Rodney Peete Jr. who is on the autism spectrum as reported in theGrio.

We have reached out to Air Canada but they did not immediately respond to our request for comment.