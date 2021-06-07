10 Global Black LGBTQ History Makers You Should Know

Born around 1858, William Dorsey Swann was a 19th century American LGBTQ liberation activist. He was born into slavery in Maryland, and was subsequently freed by Union Soldiers following the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863.

The self-proclaimed ‘Queen of Drag’, William organized a series of balls in Washington DC, mostly for former enslaved men who gathered to dance in satin and silk dresses.

He went on to become the first documented person in the United States to lead a queer resistance group, as well as and the first known American to openly identify as a drag queen. He was arrested numerous times in police raids, including for ‘female impersonation’, and is the first American on record to defend by law the LGBTQ community’s right to gather.

Swann died in 1925. His legacy and story have been brought to international attention thanks to the author Channing Joseph. His biography The House of Swann: Where Slaves Became Queens is due to be published later this year.