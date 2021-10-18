Delta Air Lines Has New Routes To Expat-Friendly Panama

Delta Air Lines has announced new flight routes to expat-friendly Panama – a Central American country that has an estimated 30,000 Americans living abroad.

Panama is one of the most popular expat destinations in the world and constantly ranks as a great place to retire because of the warm weather, a lower-cost lifestyle than many cities in the United States, and its vibrant culture.

The country’s culture has a unique blend of African, American Indian, North American, and Spanish influences, which you can see in the food, art, dance, and music. English is Panama’s second official language, behind Spanish, so many expats feel it’s an easier transition.

No matter if you have plans to relocate or not, Delta is making obtaining Panama easier beginning winter 2021 as the carrier is adding three new flight routes.

Travelers from Los Angeles, Orlando book nonstop flights to Panama City as early as Dec. 18, and those leaving New York City’s JFK can book as early as Dec. 20. Delta announced that it will also add a second Saturday flight from Atlanta on Dec. 18.

“From its breathtaking beaches and vibrant culture to its competitive economy in Latin America, Panama is a highly sought destination for business and leisure travelers alike,” Luciano Macagno, Delta’s managing director for Latin America, Caribbean, and South Florida, said in a statement. “With our new direct flights from our L.A. and JFK hubs that offer significant U.S. connectivity, as well as the demand from the local Orlando community, we’re looking forward to introducing Delta’s signature hospitality and exceptional onboard experience to more customers planning their next trip.”

According to Delta, the carrier will offer 13 weekly flights between four U.S. cities and Panama this winter, which is the most the company has operated to the country since launching flights in 1998.

Once you book your flight, be sure to check out our guide on how to spend 24 hours in Panama City.