As if Italy’s Amalfi Coast isn’t eye-catching enough, in the film Deceitful Love, Monica (played by Guerritore Gabriella) was distracted by something else: Elia (played by Giacomo Gianniotti).

When she spotted 30-something Elia diving into the water, she took a mental note of the stranger. The second time the 60-year-old luxury hotel owner saw him was when his car broke down nearby. While she was impressed (read: lusting) by the stranger, her three children were skeptical of his intentions when he was mutually interested, especially given how wealthy the family is. Could a man half her age genuinely just want to explore Amalfi with her, or was he trying to figure out how to take over the family business?

Netflix viewers who watched the 2019 BBC mini-series Gold Digger may notice some plot similarities with this thriller. Meanwhile, travelers may be just as intrigued by the filming location where Deceitful Love was filmed.

Filming Locations for ‘Deceitful Love’

Key scenes: Neighborhood area surrounding hotel

Neighborhood area surrounding hotel Best time to visit: Between spring and fall (May to September)

Between spring and fall (May to September) Transportation options: Amalfi is in the center of southern Italy’s Amalfi Coast (Costiera Amalfitana, in Italian). It can be accessed by car, ferry or bus. Buses regularly run from Sorrento to Salerno to Amalfi. Additionally, summer ferry routes connect Amalfi with Naples and Salerno.

This stretch of the Italian coastline brings approximately 5 million annual visitors. Located in the Campania region of Italy, this location covers 13 seaside towns all connected via the SS163 highway with sky-high costal cliffs. The movie trailer shows off the multicolored towns next to each other and overlooking turquoise Mediterranean waters.

Positano, Italy



Yoosun Won

From first glance at the trailer of the pastel-colored, multi-floored buildings, Positano, Italy will look awfully familiar. That’s because majority of the film was taped here. Thirty-five minutes away from Amalfi, its known by locals for its steep, narrow roads and watch towers. Ancient Romans built quite a few of its villas, some of which can be seen near the Church dell’Assunta.

Things to Do in Amalfi: Old school as it may sound, one of the biggest draws from tourists is seeing bambagina in action. Bambagina, making hand-crafted paper, is one of Amalfi’s oldest traditions. Additionally, admire the inside of their world-famous cathedrals such as Duomo of Amalfi (Basilica del Crocifisso) and the Cloister of Paradise (Chiostro del Paradiso). The latter was built in the 13th century as a cemetery, where visitors can learn more about Amalfi’s historical citizens laid to rest.

Besides Positano, other towns aren’t short-stopping on eye-catching scenes and outdoor adventures either: Agerola, Atrani, Cetara, Conca Dei Marini, Furore, Li Galli Islets, Maiori, Minori, Nerano, Positano, Praiano, Ravello, Sant’Agata sui Due Golfi, Sorrento, Tramonti and Vietri Sul Mare. While Atrani is only two minutes away from Amalfi, some of the other towns (ex. Praiano) take an hour to get to. Some are less likely to have tourists than others. From outdoor adventurers who love fishing to foodies who enjoy fine-dining, there’s a little something for everyone.

Where to Eat in Amalfi: Check out gourmet restaurants such as Ristorante Glicine or La Caravella. If you’re into seafood, try Lido Azzurro. If you’re more interested in a light drink and mingling, enjoy a beachfront “aperitivo” (a pre-meal, carbonated, bitter and low-alcohol drink) at I Due Scugnizzi or Lido degli Artisti.

Where to Stay in Amalfi: If you’re looking to vacation in luxury like Deceitful Love, try Hotel Santa Caterina. If you book a stay here, the venue has two restaurants, a wine cellar and a private-access beach club. Or, reserve your stay at the Grand Hotel Convento, which has an infinity pool, heated pools, hand and foot massage options, and Mediterranean architecture. You may be able to get all of your vacation needs at either one of these locations. There are also inns such as B&B Le Palme, which has a couple of restaurants and a pool.