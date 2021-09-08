10 Destinations Where You Can Find Colored Sand Beaches

Colored sand beaches are rare, but they’re one of the most spectacular sights to see.

Many people are familiar with white sand beaches, the ones you would typically find on your Caribbean vacation. But, did you know that beach shores can be green, orange, red, brown, gray, and even black?

When there is an erosion of beachside cliffs or runoff from nearby mountains this adds material and minerals to those sandy shores.

If you’re wondering where you can travel to and how you can access these colored sand beaches, we’ve comprised the perfect guide for you. From California, Indonesia, Hawaii, Alaska, The Maldives, and Italy there are many destinations to experience a new hue of sand.

Happy hunting as you chase new colors around the world.