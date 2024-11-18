City of Dreams Mediterranean in Cyprus is offering a free night’s accommodation for every day you stay with no sun.

The unique “sunshine guarantee” only applies to reservations made by November 30 for stays until December 20. Notably, the resort defines a day of sunshine as “at least 70% direct sunlight” between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Why Does City Of Dreams Mediterranean Have A “Sunshine Guarantee?”

The promise plays on Cyprus’ sunny reputation. The 500-room casino resort offers a variety of curated excursions for guests to enjoy during Cyprus’ nearly eternal sunshine. As of this reporting, the outings are either complimentary or discounted. City of Dreams Mediterranean offers hikes, village tours, mountain biking, winery visits, and more. Guests can also enjoy heritage and hidden gem experiences.

“Since we guarantee plenty of sunshine during your stay with us, we designed the most fun adventures on the island to enjoy the sunny side of life here in Cyprus,” says the resort. “Discover the rich culture and historical attractions, indulge in traditional and contemporary flavors, and create memorable moments to cherish and take back home with you.”

While on the property, visitors can enjoy eight dining options, retail, live entertainment, and a tennis academy. There’s a spa, fitness center and a hair salon for wellness. Fun seekers will enjoy the adventure park and a “game zone,” which has billiards and arcade action. The resort claims to offer Cyprus’ “largest pool complex,” and there’s a designated area for children. Those 21 and over can enjoy the casino.

“There’s nothing worse than planning your holiday to escape the cold and having the weather turn when you arrive at your destination,’ said Senior Vice President of City of Dreams Mediterranean, Grant Johnson, according to Thrillist. “We’re blessed with sun almost every day in Cyprus, but to put our guests’ minds at ease, we’ll invite them back (on us) if they don’t get sun while they’re here.”