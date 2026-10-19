Horse-drawn carriage rides through New York City’s Central Park, as iconic and quintessential as they are, may be coming to an end.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin agree on phasing out the tourist attraction. According to Politico, the City Council will vote on the bill October 22, and it is expected to pass. The proposed legislation, if approved, would ban horse-drawn carriage rides in NYC, support carriage drivers seeking new employment, and require that any industry horses be sold in a “humane manner.” Language in an updated version of the bill states that licensed horses cannot be sold for slaughter or back into the carriage business.

Central Park is undeniably one of NYC’s most distinctive and visited landmarks. Horse-drawn carriage rides have run there for over 150 years, drawing tourists as well as locals.

In a social media post, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) said, in part, “Thank you, Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani, for your commitment to making the ban happen.”

Can I Still Ride A Horse-Drawn Carriage In Central Park?

For now, yes. If the bill is passed, the ban wouldn’t take effect until June 2028.

Despite decades of contention, industry pushback has staved off a permanent ban on the rides. While animal welfare activists advocate for the humane treatment of the horses, many industry workers highlight the financial toll abolishing the business will take on carriage drivers. Additionally, there are those who emphasize that Central Park’s horse-drawn carriages have long been a symbol of New York City, appearing in movies including Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Manhattan, and Elf, to name a few.

A website promoting horse-drawn carriage tours in Central Park states, “See Central Park how it was originally designed to be traveled: by horse-drawn carriage!”

“On our Park & City Ride, you’ll see the best of Central Park and then continue down 5th Avenue past landmarks like Saks Fifth Avenue, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, and Rockefeller Center. During the holiday season, the same route adds the 5th Avenue holiday light show and a photo stop at the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.” The website also advertises, “We offer customized ride options for proposals, weddings, group tours, and other special occasions.”