7 Islands In The Caribbean For Gay Friendly Travel

If you’re an LGBT+ person looking for gay friendly travel in The Caribbean, you should know that this collection of islands isn’t necessarily more or less homophobic than any other part of the world. Attitudes on homosexuality (and sexuality in general) are rooted in restrictive, colonial ideals which aren’t so easy to shake off. For this reason, some Caribbean islands are much slower to evolve with respect to gay rights, but there are several that have made meaningful strides in this regard.

Your experience as a gay person could be shaped by two factors: whether you’re out of the closet, and where you are on the island. You’ll likely find a safe haven in major cities where the bulk of the tourist action is, while obscure towns which don’t get as much vibrant traffic might disapprove if you kiss your same-sex partner. However passionate you may feel about trying to change this, remember that you’re a visitor, so your efforts will probably be futile.

It isn’t helpful to be paranoid. But it’s worth it to do research and check with LGBT+ people who have traveled to your island of interest. As a rule of thumb, read the room. Pay close attention to your immediate environment and the people in it. If you feel unsafe, try to remove yourself. Your gut won’t lie to you.

Here are seven islands in The Caribbean that are open to gay friendly travel.