Stars have long been admired for their lavish lifestyles and extravagant possessions. While some public figures maintain a level of privacy, many have turned themselves into brands, sharing personal details — like the layout of their homes — to gain media coverage and sponsorship deals.

However, not every star seeks publicity; some showcase their homes simply to flaunt their success. Music artists are known for owning multiple homes, often reflecting their larger-than-life personas. Cardi B, famous for her bold personality and opulent taste, is one such artist with a collection of impressive properties.

Cardi B’s Homes And Their Locations

The international star owns several homes across the U.S., each reflecting different facets of her personality. Despite her success, Cardi B remains relatable, and her homes, while luxurious, serve specific purposes — offering access to the things she values most, such as family, culture, and relaxation.

Buckhead, Atlanta

In 2019, Cardi B and her husband, Offset, purchased a mansion in Atlanta’s exclusive Buckhead neighborhood. Tucked away in a gated community, this million-dollar estate is a hidden paradise. The property features floor-to-ceiling windows, marble floors, a covered patio, and more. Designed for ultimate relaxation, the resort-style home boasts an exquisite pool, a wet bar, and a state-of-the-art entertainment center.

New York

While the Atlanta mansion provides a retreat for her family, Cardi B, a New York native, needed a home closer to her roots. In 2017, she purchased her dream home in New Jersey, situated on six acres of land. This estate, designed for family gatherings, offers ample space and amenities for fun and relaxation.

Dominican Republic

Offset surprised Cardi B with a beachfront villa in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic. The luxurious property sits on four acres of land and can accommodate up to 14 guests, making it perfect for gatherings. With lush gardens, palm trees, and direct beach access, the villa provides a tranquil space where Cardi B can unwind and enjoy the fruits of her success.

Cardi B balances luxury with personal meaning in each of her homes, creating spaces that reflect her unique lifestyle while staying connected to the people and places she holds dear.