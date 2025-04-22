​A British Airways crew member was found dead in his San Francisco hotel room during a stopover, prompting the cancellation of the return flight to London. PEOPLE reports that the flight attendant arrived in the city on Tuesday and stayed at the Marriott Marquis Hotel before his scheduled return flight. ​

The crew member was scheduled to work on flight BA 284 from San Francisco to London Heathrow. When he failed to appear for duty on Thursday, April 17, colleagues grew concerned and informed hotel management. Staff then accessed his room and found him dead, with indications he may have been deceased for up to two days.

What Followed The Crew Member’s Death?

The discovery led to the cancellation of flight BA 284, which was due to depart at 4:20 PM local time on Thursday. The airline cited the emotional impact on the grieving staff as the reason for the cancellation. As a result, travel plans for up to 850 passengers were disrupted. Passengers were provided hotel accommodations while alternative travel arrangements were made.

British Airways confirmed the death and extended condolences to the victim’s family and friends, describing him as a popular team member. In a statement, the airline said, “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of our colleague at this difficult time.” ​

Authorities are investigating the crew member’s death, with an autopsy underway to determine the cause. There’s no immediate evidence of foul play, and officials are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.​

This incident follows a similar tragedy last year when a 47-year-old British Airways pilot collapsed and died at a St. Lucia hotel while on a break between flights. The senior first officer collapsed at the luxury hotel in front of tourists before being pronounced dead. Fellow crew members returned to the UK and received counseling support.