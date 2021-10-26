10 Black-Owned Outerwear Brands For Your Upcoming Cold Weather Travel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PUBLIC SCHOOL (@publicschoolnyc)

If you are looking for the perfect mixture of fashion and street, then Public School is the brand for you. The New York-based clothing company was co-founded by Maxwell Osborne. He designs sleek outerwear that can be used for multiple occasions.

Whether you are going on a long hike or out on the town, the heavy-duty jackets and form-fitting garments will make you stand out. The shoe selection features durable footwear that is multidimensional and has vibrant colors.