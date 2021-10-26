Photo Credit: Henrik Sorensen
10 Black-Owned Outerwear Brands For Your Upcoming Cold Weather Travel
As we make our way through fall and into the oncoming colder winter months, Travel Noire wanted to share a list of Black-owned outerwear brands that you should look into purchasing for your cold weather travels. Whether you want a luxury faux fur coat or a more practical pullover for harsh weather, these Black designers have the perfect gear for you.
Public School NYC
If you are looking for the perfect mixture of fashion and street, then Public School is the brand for you. The New York-based clothing company was co-founded by Maxwell Osborne. He designs sleek outerwear that can be used for multiple occasions.
Whether you are going on a long hike or out on the town, the heavy-duty jackets and form-fitting garments will make you stand out. The shoe selection features durable footwear that is multidimensional and has vibrant colors.
Slim Pickins Outfitters
Texas-based brand Slim Pickins Outfitters is a curated outdoor shop that offers a variety of stylish and functional outerwear. Founder Jahmicah Dawes is seeking to rebuild his local community in Stephenville, Texas.
By making the great outdoors and rural country more accessible for Black families with great outerwear, Dawes is on a cultural mission. Slim Pickins has everything you will need in the outdoors with self-help guides, graphic tees, vintage clothing, and hiking bags.
There are so many opportunities to indulge in this mom-and-pop shop with its various products related to being active and look appealing while doing so.
Roam Loud
Roam Loud is a Black-woman owned athleisure brand that combines the bold colors of Africa into hip exercise ensembles. The two-piece sets pair great with an insulated jacket for the winter months. Or, you can purchase their $82 cropped jacket that will definitely make you the most stunning on a day hike.
Founder and owner, Toyin Omisore, was inspired by her grandmother to curate her own athletic wear line that would resemble her fun spirit.
Full Court
Full Court offers a remix of garments that provide a refreshing take on tennis outerwear. These body tight pieces are multipurpose and can be used for an intense workout. The clothes are all manufactured in Portland, Oregon, and Marguerite Wade launched the brand in 2014.
With breathtaking lookbooks and modern windbreakers, Full Court is an optimal one-stop-shop for your activewear needs.
TIER™
This Brooklyn-based brand knows how to fuse high fashion and comfortable outerwear perfectly. TIER™ was founded in 2014 by a group of friends—Nigeria Ealey, Esaïe Jean Simon, and Victor James. Through high-quality fabrics, stitching, and durability; the luxe outerwear brand has its consumers stunting during the harsh NYC winter months.
From bold-colored pullovers to high-tech workout sets, TIER™ is reinventing how we look at outerwear.
Seirus Innovation
Seirus Innovation provides the most comfortable winter sports garments that focus on mobility. With the serious athlete or explorer in mind, founder Mike Carey created his own brand because he loves skiing but admires suitable wardrobes slightly more.
The wide range of products is all meant to endure extremely cold weather with heated gloves, mask filters, skin-tight tops/bottoms, and protective clothing for snowy mountain tops.
Martine Rose
Martine Rose is a high fashion outerwear brand that is manufactured and based in London. The show-stopper appeal of each garment makes for an undefeated outerwear outfit. From ankle-length windbreakers to structured jackets for the outdoors, the Jamaican-British designer uses her technicality for color schemes and sewing to construct the boldest winter fits.
The brand was founded in 2007 and has become a popular face at previous London Fashion Weeks.
The Brooklyn Circus
The Brooklyn Circus is a versatile streetwear brand that offers comfortable menswear. Even though most of their tops can be worn unisex, the brand offers corduroy jackets, graphic t-shirts, and are most known for their premium varsity jackets.
The different colors of leather and paired with rustic colors are great for the winter. Whether you are going to the park on a cold evening or doing a light hike nearby, Brooklyn Circus has long-lasting jackets for you.
Telfar
New York brand Telfar is probably one of the most coveted fashion labels right now. Popularly known for their over-the-shoulder leather bags, the brand has a multitude of other jackets and bedazzled tops that will make you stand out.
Their recent collaboration with Ugg makes them the perfect winter wear brand this year. Featuring fur-lined jackets, boots, and robes; the Telfar brand is going even more global.
Essentials
Fear of God’s Essentials is a popular knitwear and jumpsuit brand that is taking over. With cotton and comfy suits that can be worn as athletic wear or night clothing. The sister brand of Fear of God is becoming a Los Angeles and New York City staple. Their comfortable pullovers make it hard to resist buying one once you put it on yourself.