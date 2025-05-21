Trell Thomas transformed a cherished family ritual into a cultural force redefining how Black excellence is honored and drives real change. The Black Excellence Brunch, rooted in Sunday gatherings at his mother’s kitchen table in South Carolina, has evolved far beyond its intimate beginnings. What started as a celebration of community milestones is now a national platform for empowerment — one that’s made its way to the White House.

Initially created to recognize achievements within the Black community, the brunch has grown into a powerful space. Here, leaders in entertainment, politics, business, and education come together to celebrate and strategize. From policy reform to economic equity, Thomas curates environments where urgent conversations happen and lasting collaborations begin. These are feel-good moments that are, most importantly, incubators for action. They also amplify Black voices and fuel progress on the most pressing issues facing the global Black community.

Black Excellence Brunch At The White House

The origins of the Black Excellence Brunch run deep. For Thomas, Sunday meals in South Carolina were never just about food. They were about connection, celebration, and accountability, values that continue to shape his mission today. When he hosted the first-ever Black Excellence Brunch at the White House on September 13, 2024, he brought those memories full circle, linking personal legacy with national impact.

By gathering leaders across industries, the brunch opens doors for conversations and collaborations that carry weight long after the last toast. From educational access to economic mobility, Thomas shows how deeply rooted cultural traditions can drive systemic change. And for many in the Black community, brunch has always been more than a meal. It’s a place to reflect, recharge, and organize. Thomas simply gave it a louder mic and a wider audience.

Blavity Fest Speaker Trell Thomas, The Mission Continues

Now, Trell Thomas is bringing his message to Blavity Fest, joining a standout lineup of speakers at this year’s gathering in Atlanta. His presence speaks to a shared mission — using community and culture as engines for progress. Set for May 31 to June 1 at Lee+White, Blavity Fest promises a weekend of celebration, strategy, and soul.

Programming spans three core areas: wealth, wellness, and creativity. Conversations and performances take place on the Main Stage, financial workshops at the Idea Exchange, and women-centered programming through Summit21. Tickets range from $135 for the General Pass to $350 for VIP access. Each offers different levels of connection to the festival’s dynamic lineup. You can purchase tickets to Blavity Fest here.

Thomas’s appearance at Blavity Fest continues his work of creating spaces where Black brilliance is recognized and mobilized. Like the Black Excellence Brunch, the festival is a convergence of joy and purpose, proving that celebration, when intentional, can be one of our most powerful tools for change.