Insights company Global Citizen Solutions recently dubbed Spain its index’s top destination for digital nomads. Its index, released through the company’s Global Intelligence Unit, considered 12 indicators. The factors related to visa costs, visa benefits, quality of life, economics, and a country’s technology and innovation.

Spain ranked as the index’s top destination out of 65 countries. The source claimed the Spanish-speaking country has the best visa benefits, an ideal quality of life, and technological advances to support a digital nomad. Moreover, Spain offers an extension option on its digital nomad visas and a pathway to citizenship. English proficiency in the country was described as “moderate,” and so was the cost of living.

Spain also topped the Global Intelligence Unit’s index of retirement countries for U.S. citizens.

What Do Black Travelers Have To Say About Living In Spain?

Expectedly, Black travelers’ experiences in Spain are varied. TikTokers Danica Nelson and Candice Smith have been open about their positive experiences living in Málaga. Another highlighted benefit of the Spanish city was its around 300 days of sunshine annually.

In November, serially traveling digital nomad Gabby Beckford posted a clip of her idyllic work session in Spain.

The Spain DNV is designed for non-EU citizens to work remotely in Spain all 2024 Spain needs no introduction (but if it did: Barcelona, Ibiza, paella, flamenco, Antonio Bandera ayeeeee) And now if you work remotely you can live and experience all Spain has to offer with their remote work visa! HOW LONG? Up to 12 months (renewable for another year) REQUIREMENTS: €80 application fee Prove at least €3,500 steady monthly income over 3+ months TOP REMOTE WORK SPOTS Barcelona, Madrid, Sevilla, Valencia If taking your remote work international is your 2024 New Year's resolution, this is your sign!!!

That said, other accounts juxtapose Spain’s number 1 ranking. Content creator Mariah Deola has extensively documented her perceptions of racism and unwelcoming attitudes from Spaniards.

She excitedly moved to the country to teach children English but started sharing her experiences with discrimination early in her stay. In her online posts, Deola recalled her race seemingly playing a factor in her struggles to get an apartment or into certain spaces. Moreover, she claimed that hyper-sexualized approaches from men and aggressive staring were difficult to deal with.

@mariahdeola Replying to @JustB pls keep in mind that not everyone treated me this way & these weren’t everyday occurences (besides the staring) but this is the nagatove treatment that u dealt with in spain. #livingabroad ♬ original sound – Mariah Deola

TikToker @_meijacks claimed in a March post that Málaga had a small Black population, so she “missed” seeing others like her. She also noted that because Black people are sparse, the services, products, and particular places (like a beauty supply store) needed to boost their quality of life are limited, too. Getting stares from locals was another thing she mentioned. Overall, though, the TikToker felt she’d never experienced racism while living in Spain.

Various parts of the country have been riddled with anti-tourist and xenophobic sentiments, particularly over the last year. According to EuroNews, protesters in Barcelona, Madrid, Málaga, and Seville have all mobilized in opposition to overtourism and digital nomads. Additionally, Travel Noire has reported on anti-tourism in the Balearic and Canary Islands.