Norway is a country in Northern Europe, located on the western half of the Scandinavian Peninsula. Its diverse landscape features mountains and numerous islands, offering visitors stunning natural beauty. Norway’s scenery feels like something straight out of a postcard, making it easy for travelers to enjoy the surrounding landscape.

The country also offers plenty of adventure opportunities. Since Norway is known for being expensive, it’s important to plan your visit wisely. While winter offers Norway’s most iconic features, January is ideal for budget travelers and has much to offer.

Average Temperature This Time Of Year

40-60 Degrees F

Weather

Norway is predictably cold in the winter. For those dreaming of a winter wonderland vacation, this is the perfect time to visit. Snow-capped mountains create a breathtaking backdrop, though travelers should be prepared for the bitter cold. Winter typically lasts from November to April, with chilly temperatures and long nights. Snow is frequent, providing opportunities for snowball fights, snowman-building competitions, or simply making snow angels.

Callum Stewart / Unsplash

Travel Tip: Pack good winter boots and thick layers. It might be worth purchasing a quality winter jacket after arriving so it doesn’t take up luggage space.

Enjoy Ski Season At A Resort

Winter is a paradise for thrill seekers. Norway’s snowy months offer reliable snow conditions for winter sports, with many ski resorts to choose from. Some of the best include Trysil, Hafjell, and Hemsedal. These resorts feature snow parks, family areas, ski instructors, and more.

Ingeborg Korme / Unsplash

Travel Tip: First-time skiers should consider booking time with a skilled local instructor before hitting the slopes.

Christmas Celebrations

Christmas is a major event in Norway, making winter a festive time to visit. Norwegians come together for traditional meals, and the country is adorned with extravagant light displays. These lights, along with Christmas tree decorations, brighten homes and public spaces for weeks. Norway also hosts many Christmas markets.

Juliane Liebermann / Unsplash

Travel Tip: Popular markets include Spikersuppa in Oslo, the Norse Folkemuseum’s Christmas fair, and Hadeland Glassverk.

Try Holiday Dishes

Norway’s festive atmosphere extends to its food, with many seasonal dishes available during Christmas. Visitors can find these traditional delicacies at fairs across the country. Some iconic Norwegian Christmas dishes include pinnekjøtt, ribbe, lutefisk, and juletorsk. While traditions vary by region, the flavors are fairly consistent.

Sandro Kradolfer / Unsplash

Travel Tip: Many Norwegian Christmas foods are savory rather than sweet, making them a great option for meat lovers.

Family Fun

Norway is ideal for family fun during the winter. Dog sledding, sleigh rides, and snowshoe hikes are popular activities. For a more relaxed experience, families can enjoy a warm fire, play games, or do trivia at their accommodations. Children who love Christmas can visit Santa Claus’s post office in Drøbak or Bergen’s gingerbread city.

Evelin Horvath / Unsplash

Travel Tip: Check age and size requirements for activities to ensure they are suitable for your children.

Unique Accommodations

Norway offers unique places to stay during the winter, adding to the holiday spirit. For a special experience, try staying in Nissehuset, Santa’s giant gingerbread house in the mountain village of Savalen. Although Nissehuset is open year-round, winter is the best time for a true Christmas experience. Ice hotels are another memorable way to enjoy the snowy landscape.

Michael Fousert / Unsplash

Travel Tip: Ice hotels provide sleeping bags made for cold temperatures, but many also have a warm area to retreat to.

View The Northern Lights

The Northern Lights are a major draw for Norway. Winter’s long nights make it the best time to see this magical phenomenon, with the peak viewing season from November to February. For a clearer view, head to the countryside. The best time to see the Northern Lights is typically between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Lightscape / Unsplash

Travel Tip: Consider a guided tour to get away from city lights for optimal Northern Lights viewing.

Unique Wellness Experiences

Norway has several wellness traditions, one of which is ice bathing. While shocking to some, this practice is known to reduce stress and fatigue. Ice bathing in the winter can strengthen the immune system, boost energy, and even serve as a spiritual practice.

Tobias Oetiker / Unsplash

Travel Tip: To prepare for an ice bath, try submerging yourself in cold water in the shower or bath.

A winter visit to Norway offers a balance of relaxation and adventure. Whether engaging in exciting outdoor activities or enjoying the quieter, more traditional experiences, winter is the best time to explore Norway’s unique offerings.