Brazil is a sprawling and dynamic nation with various climates and cultural celebrations to attend throughout the year. That said, the best time to visit Brazil is from December through March, during the summer season. While it is peak time for tourism, the variety of things to do and annual celebrations make the summer quite special.

Average Temperature This Time of Year

In the high 80 Degrees F

The Summer Weather

Summer ranges from December through March, providing warm to hot temperatures and long days. The weather will be ideal for visiting places like Rio de Janeiro and Salvador. The beaches in those areas will be perfect to enjoy. The streets will be buzzing with locals and other tourists. Nature lovers may want to experience the waterfalls at Iguazu Falls, which will be super powerful and captivating this time of year.

Travel Tip: Travelers should note that the country’s rainy season typically occurs during the summer months.

Carnival

Carnival is truly one of the top reasons why summer is the best time to visit Brazil. The epic and iconic Rio Carnival will take place from February 28 to March 8 this year. The world-famous event will include street parties, parades, sambadrome (or sambadromo), dancing, and attendees from all over the globe. The vibrant and lively period of festivities traditionally transitions Christian attendees into the start of the Lenten season, a 40-day period of fasting and prayer ahead of Easter.

Travel Tip: Salvador, São Paulo, Recife, Olinda, and other Brazilian cities also host Carnival celebrations.

The Exploring The Amazon

If you can stand the rain, this time of year could pose a unique opportunity for exploring the rainforest. Some travelers will be discouraged, but the rainy season provides fantastic chances for wildlife viewing during less intense temperatures. Also, this time of year makes for excellent on-the-water tours, such as in a boat or canoe. Consider staying in Manaus, an isolated city hub within the Amazon rainforest that is the capital of Brazil’s Amazonas state.

Travel Tip: Not everyone will find the rainy season ideal for exploring the Amazon rainforest due to the frequent rainfall and elevated water levels.

New Year’s Eve Celebrations

New Year’s Eve is called “Reveillon” or “virada do ano” in Brazil. In Rio de Janeiro, millions welcome the new year, particularly during December 31’s Copacabana Beach activities. During the latter, Brazilians and tourists alike enjoy music, live performances, and a fireworks spectacular. Moreover, some make efforts to honor Iemanjá, a female deity of the sea, with their New Year’s traditions.

Travel Tip: many are dressed in white to symbolize and attract peace and renewal into the new year.

Afro-Brazilian Cultural Celebrations

Salvador will have celebrations during this time of the year that are rooted in Afro-Brazilian heritage and/or spiritual beliefs. Lavagem do Bonfim is a huge parade in Salvador dating back to 1754. The faith-focused day blends Christian practices and those associated with Candomblé, a religion based on traditional beliefs pulled from the African diaspora. During the designated day, women in white dresses traditionally make a procession to the Church of Nosso Senhor do Bonfim, and wash the institution’s front steps. Also in Salvador is the February 2 Iemanja’s Day, which is the country’s biggest Afro-Brazilian festival.

Travel Tip: The Lavagem do Bonfim parade/procession is around five miles, so if you plan to attend, wear comfortable shoes.

December through March is the best time to visit Brazil because of the vibrant beach scene in coastal cities, as well as the unique rainy season experiences that present themselves. Also, it’s an amazing time to experience some of Brazil’s most iconic celebrations, including New Year’s Eve at Copacabana Beach and Carnival.